LSU coach Lane Kiffin left Neyland Stadium with a 27-13 loss and a fresh controversy, as a viral sideline clip has Vols fans demanding the SEC punish him after Tennessee already absorbed a $250,000 fine.

A video posted on X shows Kiffin swiping at the football as Tennessee running back Javin Gordon stepped out of bounds in front of the LSU bench during the second quarter. The clip has topped 139,000 views and a wave of replies aimed at SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

What happened on Kiffin's sideline?

Lane Kiffin tried to strip the ball from Javin Gordon last night on the sideline.



Much like the rest of the night, he was unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/iLaCFgTEhN — More Important Issues (@More_Issues) November 22, 2026

LSU led 6-0 when Gordon broke off a chunk run on 2nd-and-13 that carried the Tulane transfer toward the Tigers' bench. Kiffin reached out and took a whack at the ball as Gordon, already out of bounds, ran past.

Vols fans flooded the replies. "This needs to be addressed," one wrote, while another asked whether the league would "let coaches do this to players without any repercussions?" Another claimed Kiffin also put his hand on an official later in the game, and one quote post put it plainly: "That's usually a fine and suspension."

SEC precedent points to a reprimand

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The league has a template. After Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made contact with a Missouri player during a scuffle near the Crimson Tide bench, Sankey issued a public reprimand and said, "Under no circumstances should a coach make intentional contact with a student-athlete on an opposing team."

Kiffin's swipe targeted the ball, and the video doesn't clearly show whether he touched Gordon, so a suspension looks unlikely. A public reprimand, possibly with a fine, fits the Oats precedent.

Kiffin also has little goodwill with the league office. The SEC sued LSU and Kiffin in federal court in September over his push to roster former NFL players, and he drew a formal SEC reprimand for violating the league's code of ethics in 2009, during his lone season at Tennessee. Another reprimand would cost the conference nothing and send a message to a coach it spent the fall fighting in court.

Kiffin, Heupel and the golf balls

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Asked postgame about the debris, Kiffin pointed at Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, who said at SEC Media Days in July, "Hopefully, Knoxville is ready for his arrival."

"Probably not when the coach says that at SEC Media Days, to go buy your golf balls," Kiffin said. "And I'm not being critical of him. I'm laughing at it. But they listened to their coach. So no, that doesn't surprise me."

Vols fans now want the same scrutiny that led to Tennessee's fine pointed at the visiting sideline. "I definitely don't condone throwing anything on the field, but call a spade a spade," one fan wrote. "Kiffin did his part in bringing the hostility to the field."

Tennessee's crowd earned its fine. But a head coach swiping at an opposing player's ball is the kind of conduct the SEC's sportsmanship rules were written for, and the league shouldn't wave it off because the fans behaved worse.

Tennessee (9-2) can all but lock up a College Football Playoff berth with a win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, while Kiffin and LSU (6-5) try to snap a three-game losing streak at Arkansas.