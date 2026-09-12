Historic College Football Powerhouse Set to Plummet in AP Poll After Upset Loss

A marquee matchup between college football blue bloods left no doubt as to who the better team was on the field, and now AP top 25 voters are faced with another early-season dilemma when they cast their votes on the new rankings coming out of Week 2.

Saturday’s anticipated SEC vs. Big Ten battle between Oklahoma and Michigan at the Big House proved the doubters, and the bookies, wrong, and now the experts who vote on the poll will be doing another rethink themselves on who belongs where next week.

Oklahoma Headed For a Fall: What Happened at Michigan

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Despite being favored by more than five points coming in and considered by most the superior overall team on the field, Oklahoma couldn’t do enough in what ended a 17-10 loss at the hands of the Wolverines, and now their No. 11 spot in the AP poll is up for grabs.

Michigan controlled the game nearly from the beginning, jumping ahead on a 38-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bryce Underwood late in the first quarter and added a 40-yard field goal before halftime for the 10-0 lead.

OU finally answered back with a 22-yard TD pass from John Mateer to Mackenzie Alleyne, then tied the score at 10-10 with a 34-yard field goal early in the final quarter, but Mateer’s interception set up Michigan’s Jordan Marshall for a short touchdown that restored the Wolverines’ lead, one the Sooners couldn’t recover.

The loss drops Oklahoma to a 1-1 overall record and hands the program its first defeat of the 2026 season in a highly visible non-conference matchup.

What It Means for Oklahoma

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The defeat once again exposes early questions about Oklahoma’s offense, a unit that badly struggled blocking and rushing last season, against a physical and more motivated defense.

Mateer was kept under 200 passing yards and had a very costly giveaway, and the Sooners managed just 10 points against a Michigan team that struggled to put away a MAC opponent a week earlier.

Road losses to traditional powers rarely sit well with AP voters, who have shown they’re willing to punish teams already this season – like Oregon and Michigan, both winners a week ago – and especially so for a contender that failed to look the part in a critical road test.

Oklahoma’s ranking will take a hit, potentially sliding several spots, likely outside the top 15, and complicating its path towards College Football Playoff consideration if further missteps occur.

What It Means for Michigan

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After what transpired last week, a signature win of this caliber is a massive vote of confidence for the Kyle Whittingham regime following an opening game in which the Wolverines’ offense seemed listless and uninspired.

Bryce Underwood’s dual threat ability, coming off a week where his status as the starting quarterback was openly questioned, and a stout defensive effort validated the team’s resilience, and gave AP pollsters a reason to reverse last week’s result and put them back in the top 25.

What It Means for the SEC and Big Ten

Michigan’s result further strengthens the Big Ten’s ongoing narrative of competitive depth in an era where the conference has won three straight national championships, while dealing a blow to the SEC’s aura of dominance in non-conference play.

Oklahoma’s loss is one of several early tests for SEC teams, and Michigan’s success highlights the physical style that has defined recent Big Ten success.