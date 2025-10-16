Urban Meyer ranks No. 1 running back in college football after seven weeks
Urban Meyer's latest "3-and-out" segment on 'The Triple Option' put a spotlight on three backs after Week 7, naming Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love No. 1, followed by Missouri's Ahmad Hardy and Texas Tech's Cameron Dickey.
No. 1 Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
A former top-100 recruit out of Christian Brothers College in St. Louis, Love arrived in South Bend in 2023 and has steadily grown into Notre Dame's feature option. This season, Love has 100 carries for 530 yards and 8 TDs (5.3 YPC), including 86 yards and two scores in Saturday's 36–7 win over NC State. His play has helped bring first-year starter CJ Carr along and this Notre Dame offense is one of the best in the country right now.
While 2025 hasn't been the statistical outlier that last year was, Meyer is still showing respect to the player who is the engine for one of the best offenses in the nation.
No. 2 Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Hardy's path is the most unconventional of the trio. The Oma, Miss. native began his career at ULM, then transferred to Mizzou and erupted in Year 2 of his college career, bringing a downhill style that fits the Tigers. Nicknamed "Mighty Man”, Hardy owns 115 carries for 782 yards and 9 TDs (6.8 YPC), opening the season with five straight 100-yard games and a 250-yard, three-touchdown demolition of Louisiana on Sept. 13.
Alabama finally held him in check last weekend, but the body of work remains Doak Walker–caliber and Missouri still has everything to play of this season. That doesn't go away after just one loss, so expect to hear his name more this season.
No. 3 Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech
The 5-10, 215-pound Austin (Crockett HS) product flashed as a true freshman in 2024 and has become a volume playmaker in Joey McGuire's multiple run game. Dickey's blend of contact balance and long-speed showed up in a career-high 263 yards and two long TDs in the Red Raiders' 42–17 win over Kansas on Oct. 11. That performance earned him AP National Player of the Week and Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week honors.
For the season, he's at 91 carries for 591 yards and 8 TDs (6.5 YPC) as Tech remains unbeaten. The Red Raiders project to be a team that makes it to the CFP, so it makes sense that Meyer would reward their best player.