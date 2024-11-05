What time is the College Football Playoff rankings show?
History will be made as the 2024 college football season kicks off, thanks to a major conference realignment and the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams, making the selection committee's weekly rankings a matter of national championship importance.
And the selection committee has plenty of work ahead of it ahead of the initial top 25 rankings of the 2024 season, as we sit midway through a year full of upsets, signature wins, and plenty of change already in the other polls as we move into November football.
The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive byes as the other first-round games are played on campus, and from there, winners will advance to respective bowl games leading into the national championship.
While the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up for most of the season, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff rankings created by the selection committee.
Here's a look at the committee's schedule for releasing the 2024 rankings.
College Football Playoff rankings schedule 2024
All times Eastern, on ESPN
CFP rankings release No. 1
Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7-8 p.m.
More ... Predicting the first College Football Playoff rankings
CFP rankings release No. 2
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9-9:30 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 3
Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7-8 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 4
Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8-9 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 5
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7-7:30 p.m.
Selection Day
Sunday, Dec. 8 at 12-4 p.m.
College football playoff rankings criteria
College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.
The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head game results
- Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
- Results vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams