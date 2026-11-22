College football produced a little more chaos this week than most expected, and that will be reflected in the new national rankings heading into the Rivalry Week finale .

A pair of top-six AP ranked teams, and legit College Football Playoff contenders, lost critical late-season games that could rewrite the national bracket with one game left.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Rivalry Week slate.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First up will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 22 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 22 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

College Football Playoff rankings also come out

For the fourth time this season, we’ll also get a look at what the selection committee has to make of the chaos as the College Football Playoff reveals their deliberations.

While the two traditional polls come out on Sunday, we’ll have to wait a couple days for the new CFP rankings, which come out on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Who’s moving down?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA: The Bruins’ first loss came at the worst time, and now they could be on to their third-string quarterback, too.

Indiana: A second loss for the Hoosiers, in overtime at Washington, that could doom the reigning champs’ playoff hopes.

Ohio State: Ryan Day is 7-6 in his last 13 games, and now coming off a loss to a Nebraska team that hadn’t defeated a ranked opponent in a decade.

Kentucky: Make it a third-straight loss for the Wildcats, who went from the top of the SEC standings to sixth in the conference in the blink of an eye.

South Carolina: As most expected, the Gamecocks were clocked by Georgia.

Boise State: A last-second loss to San Diego State may complicate the Group of Six situation for the playoff committee, but the Broncos can avenge this loss in the Pac-12 title game soon.

Where we left off: The Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings

Losing teams in bold

Georgia Utah Alabama UCLA Texas Notre Dame Miami Indiana Tennessee BYU Wake Forest Texas Tech Oregon Ohio State Iowa Kentucky Boise State USC Arizona Houston South Carolina Oklahoma Louisville Florida Ole Miss