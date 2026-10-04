When the New Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out Today for Week 6

We didn’t see nearly as much upheaval from teams in this week’s college football rankings on the field, but three AP ranked teams lost their games from high enough positions where pollsters are still faced with some consequential decisions.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 6 slate.

When Do the New College Football Rankings Come Out?

Tim Heitman - Imagn Images

First on the schedule will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 4 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 4 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

Who Will Rise in the Poll This Week?

Alabama. AP voters could find a way to give the Tide more votes after they completely dominated Mississippi State, scoring a record 56 points against a ranked opponent on the road and positioning itself for a run in the SEC.

Missouri. Needing to avoid an 0-2 start in SEC play that would put it out of the poll, the 25th ranked Tigers dominated top-ten Florida at home behind an aggressive passing attack and a strong defensive showing.

Which Teams Are Due for a Fall?

Mississippi State. Kamario Taylor is still an elite athlete, but he also had some very costly turnovers and the Bulldogs couldn’t run the ball at all in a bad loss to Alabama . Not ideal considering the kind of games they have to play in the future, starting with a road trip at LSU next time out.

Florida. College football’s hottest team ran into a wall at Missouri, with its top-ten rushing attack had just 42 total yards on the ground and lost by four touchdowns, ensuring that voters will have to seriously reconsider where the Gators belong after jumping 13 places a week ago.

Where we left off: The Week 5 AP Top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses, Week 5 losing teams in bold

Texas (62) Georgia (6) Notre Dame Miami (1) Ohio State Indiana (1) Alabama Florida Ole Miss BYU LSU Texas Tech Utah Iowa Oregon Mississippi State Tennessee USC Oklahoma State Houston SMU Boise State UCLA Kentucky Missouri

Top 25 Rankings: College Football AP Teams Going Up, Down