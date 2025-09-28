When the Top 25 college football rankings come out for Week 6 today
With ranked teams taking losses across the country, there should be some expected changes in the rankings as we put a bow on the first month of the season.
Statement Saturday lived up to the billing as six teams in the current AP rankings lost their games, causing a major reordering in the polls as we move into the second full month of the 2025 season, and presenting pollsters with quite a few key decisions.
LSU dropped its first game of the year to a resurgent Ole Miss team, while Georgia continued its years-long struggle against Alabama.
Penn State once again struggled to find its offensive identity in a double-overtime loss against Oregon, while Illinois rebounded with a last-second victory over USC.
When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the AP and Coaches college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 5 slate.
When the Top 25 college football rankings are released today
First up, the Coaches Poll will be announced at or around 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday after the eligible coaches cast their ballots for the top 25 teams.
From there, the Associated Press will announce its official top 25 rankings at or around 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday afternoon after official voters submit their ballots to the AP to be counted.
Keep in mind, however: much like the football rankings themselves, their scheduled release time isn't an exact science.
These are estimated times and occasionally the ranking services can be early or late, by as much as 15 to 30 minutes every week.
Sometimes, ballots arrive late or there are technical issues in calculating them, but both polls are usually released around the times listed.
How the AP top 25 rankings are created
Voters designated by the Associated Press who take part in the poll first create a list of what they consider the 25 best teams in the country.
From there, they assign each team a number of points, awarding the best team the most number of points, which is 25.
They give the second-lowest number to the second-best team, the third-lowest to the third-best team, etc.
The AP then combines the numerical value of each voter's poll and ranks the teams by number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.
College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2025
All times Eastern
CFP rankings release No. 1
Tues., Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 2
Tues., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 3
Tues., Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 4
Tues., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 5
Tues., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Selection Sunday
Sun., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.
