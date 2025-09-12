Rece Davis predicts South Florida at Miami winner for Week 3
South Florida was the toast of college football last weekend, while Billy Napier was much the opposite, as the Bulls stormed into the hallowed Swamp and outlasted the home-sided Gators in an 18-16 cage fight.
The road doesn't ease up for USF, who stomped out Boise State at home by a 34-7 score before conquering Florida in one of the biggest sports stadiums on the planet. Now, they'll trek a few hours southeast to take on their third top-25 opponent in as many weeks so far this season, this time the No. 5 ranked Miami Hurricanes.
On their latest episode picking games ahead of another college football weekend, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel of ESPN both called their shots in this unexpected top-20 Sunshine State bash.
"There is no chance the Canes are sleepwalking on Saturday," Thamel declared. No longer will the Bulls sneak up on anyone as the entire college football community is now well aware of the G5 powerhouse Alex Golesh is building down there. For that reason, plus the talent disparity, Thamel went with Miami.
Meanwhile, Rece Davis agreed that Miami won't come out as flat as Florida.
"No, none whatsoever," Davis remarked of Miami possibly sleepwalking. "100% agree. But if you are involved in games of chance, I think I would take the points," he added.
FanDuel currently has Miami as a hefty 17.5-point favorite. That's asking the 'Canes to flip this ballgame into a three-possession advantage by the end, which seems a bit presumptive against a South Florida team that's been nothing short of excellent through two impressive weeks.
"I think USF’s defense is legit and will make it difficult," Davis asserted as he explained his pick. "So, I mean, that’s a lot of points. I think it was like 17. I think USF will be competitive. I think Miami wins the game."
There you have it. Rece Davis and Pete Thamel believe Miami will sidestep the disaster Florida face-planted right into, losing on their home field to an American Conference in-state rival, while the Bulls remain competitive enough to cover a huge spread.
Read more on College Football HQ
- Predicting College GameDay destinations for each remaining week of the regular season
- Ranking the 8 best team performances in Week 2 of college football
- Six overrated teams from Week 3 college football AP top 25 poll
- PETA demands college football player stop bringing pet cat Pudge to games
- Oregon State allows bizarre punt return TD, causes coach to drop F-bomb