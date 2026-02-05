Where Oregon Ducks Stand Among Biggest NIL Spenders in College Football
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks have been among the most successful programs in college football over the past few seasons, breaking program records of players sent to the NFL, all while challenging for a National Championship in the process.
But while Oregon's recruiting and talent evaluation is certainly among the country's best, the Ducks also have a good situation when it comes to NIL spending, something they make sure to use to their advantage.
Oregon Listed Among Biggest Spenders in College Football
According to On3, the Ducks join a select number of other Power 4 teams that spent the most in college football this past season.
The USC Trojans were listed as the biggest spender, according to a poll done with Power 4 managers, while other teams like Oregon, Texas Tech, Miami and Texas A&M were also in the mix.
Here are just some of the NIL valuations and roster value numbers on Oregon's roster from this past season, per On3:
- Junior safety Dillion Thieneman - $855,000/$829,000 (ranked No. 98 in the nation)
- Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq - $748,000/$725,000
- Junior EDGE Teitum Tuioti - $649,000/$630,000
- Freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. - $545,000/$500,000
- Senior wide receiver Evan Stewart - $542,000/$542,000
- Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore - $497,000/$400,000
Some of the most notable faces in the college football world have even acknowledged that the Ducks have found success on the recruiting trail due to their ability to spend big.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, ESPN's Rece Davis said that this "changes things" for not only Oregon, but many teams around the country.
“The fact that players can make money now changes things," Davis told Oregon Ducks on SI. "It doesn't help a guy from Georgia in terms of making it a shorter plane trip (to Eugene), but at least you can afford the plane trip now, or you can afford it for your parents. So I think all of that has really, worked well together to allow them to be able to recruit nationally and do so successfully."
He added that the impact of Phil Knight on the football program from a financial standpoint can obviously not be overlooked, as it has proven to give Oregon a significant advantage in the past. The hope is now that it will result in a national championship for Dan Lanning's team sooner rather than later.
“It is nice to have the benefactor, right? Someone who has given so much to Oregon athletics and has a deep financial and probably more importantly - an emotional - investment in the University and seeing them succeed athletically.”
“I think the what Phil Knight has done in terms of his benevolence toward Oregon athletics has really really helped. I’m sure that there are a number of other Oregon boosters who also have contributed mightily… it's really helpful.”
The Ducks will certainly be hoping that all of this spending leads to a national title next year.
Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow zachdimmitt7