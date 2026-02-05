Where Oregon Ducks Stand Among Biggest NIL Spenders in College Football

The Oregon Ducks have been among the most successful programs in college football over the past few seasons, breaking program records of players sent to the NFL, all while challenging for a National Championship in the process.

But while Oregon's recruiting and talent evaluation is certainly among the country's best, the Ducks also have a good situation when it comes to NIL spending, something they make sure to use to their advantage.

Oregon Listed Among Biggest Spenders in College Football

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to On3, the Ducks join a select number of other Power 4 teams that spent the most in college football this past season.

The USC Trojans were listed as the biggest spender, according to a poll done with Power 4 managers, while other teams like Oregon, Texas Tech, Miami and Texas A&M were also in the mix.

Here are just some of the NIL valuations and roster value numbers on Oregon's roster from this past season, per On3:

Junior safety Dillion Thieneman - $855,000/$829,000 (ranked No. 98 in the nation)

Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq - $748,000/$725,000

Junior EDGE Teitum Tuioti - $649,000/$630,000

Freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. - $545,000/$500,000

Senior wide receiver Evan Stewart - $542,000/$542,000

Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore - $497,000/$400,000

Some of the most notable faces in the college football world have even acknowledged that the Ducks have found success on the recruiting trail due to their ability to spend big.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, ESPN's Rece Davis said that this "changes things" for not only Oregon, but many teams around the country.

“The fact that players can make money now changes things," Davis told Oregon Ducks on SI. "It doesn't help a guy from Georgia in terms of making it a shorter plane trip (to Eugene), but at least you can afford the plane trip now, or you can afford it for your parents. So I think all of that has really, worked well together to allow them to be able to recruit nationally and do so successfully."

He added that the impact of Phil Knight on the football program from a financial standpoint can obviously not be overlooked, as it has proven to give Oregon a significant advantage in the past. The hope is now that it will result in a national championship for Dan Lanning's team sooner rather than later.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight attends the Texas Tech-Oregon nonconference football game Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It is nice to have the benefactor, right? Someone who has given so much to Oregon athletics and has a deep financial and probably more importantly - an emotional - investment in the University and seeing them succeed athletically.”

“I think the what Phil Knight has done in terms of his benevolence toward Oregon athletics has really really helped. I’m sure that there are a number of other Oregon boosters who also have contributed mightily… it's really helpful.”

The Ducks will certainly be hoping that all of this spending leads to a national title next year.

