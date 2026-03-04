Oregon Ducks Predicted to Flip Elite Cornerback Recruit From Georgia

Four-star cornerback recruit Donte Wright might be Oregon's biggest flip candidate at the moment. Wright committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart in June of 2025, but he has multiple visits scheduled to see some West Coast programs over the summer.

Wright announced that he will be visiting UCLA and Oregon in May and June, respectively, leading many to believe that the Georgia commit is leaning towards playing a bit closer to home.

Most recently, Rivals insiders Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, and Greg Biggins predicted Wright to flip his commitment to the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Back Recruiting

While Oregon has landed a number of blue-chip defensive back recruits in previous classes, like Ify Obidegwu, Aaron Flowers, Brandon Finney, Trey McNutt, Na'eem Offord, and even Jett Washington, to name a few.

However, the Ducks have seemingly cast a national net in order to land a class of defensive back recruits, potentially a response to USC's increased focus on recruiting the Southern California region.

Wright, on the other hand, is a West Coast prospect out of Long Beach Poly in Southern California. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have distance on their side over Georgia, and that advantage comes more into play as signing day approaches. With UCLA also hosting Wright, the Trojans' involvement is worth monitoring.

It feels like the class of 2026 signed not long ago, but the focus has already shifted to the class of 2027 and prospects like Wright. Oregon's class in 2026 was not a large one with only 23 commits, and the Ducks' 2027 class could end up being quite bigger.

Lanning and his staff already hold five commitments, but they do not have a defensive back committed to the program yet. In addition to Wright, the Ducks are recruiting five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson and four-star cornerback Danny Lang. The summer should be a busy one for Oregon with multiple recruits planning visits in June, including Wright.

Wright is Georgia's only defensive back commit at the moment, and the Bulldogs likely won't let him flip without putting up a fight.

Oregon vs. Georgia Recruiting Battles

Although Oregon may be predicted to flip Wright away from the Bulldogs, his recruitment is far from over. In the past, how have the Ducks fared when recruiting against Georgia and Smart?

In the class of 2026, both Oregon and Georgia were recruiting five-star quarterback Jared Curtis before he ended up at Vanderbilt. In the same class, four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver originally signed with Oregon before transferring to Georgia, but the two programs don't often overlap on recruiting targets.

Georgia landed four-star running back Nate Frazier from the West Coast in the class of 2024, and the Bulldogs also landed five-star linebacker Justin Williams over Lanning and the Ducks that year.