How USC Can Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit Donte Wright From Georgia
The USC Trojans have yet to receive a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, but with the college football season well underway, the coaching staff is bringing recruits on campus for games, and the Trojans are in the running for a major flip.
Last weekend, the Trojans hosted four-star cornerback Donte Wright for a visit. Wright committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in June, but has kept his recruitment open. Per 247Sports, Wright is the No. 91 recruit in the nation, the No. 12 cornerback, and the No. 9 player from California. After the visit, can USC pull off the flip?
How Wright’s Visit With USC Went
Wright visited USC during the Trojans' week 2 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. As a California local, the Trojans are in a closer proximity to visit, which could help USC pull off the flip. After the visit, Wright shared with 247Sports what his experience was like.
“The USC visit was a pretty good experience, you know, just catching back up with all the coaches, them showing the love for me and things like that,” Wright said. “USC is pushing hard for me despite me being committed - they pay no mind to that.”
“The defensive backs at USC were solid throughout the game. It was a heavy rotation and everyone got film.”
USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team are 2-0 with back-to-back dominating wins, which will also help the program with recruiting. The Trojans are showing potential recruits that USC is a winning football team, and Wright had the chance to see how the program rotates the defensive players.
With the large wins that USC has had in back-to-back weeks, USC has had the chance to play younger players and show off the depth. Wright had the chance to watch a USC defense that totaled 56 total tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and an interception. After getting to see his possible future, USC has a strong chance to flip the four-star recruit.
Wright is still committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and does plan to go to Athens this fall at least once. In addition, the Oregon Ducks are competing with USC to flip the talented cornerback. Wright told 247Sports he plans to attend a game in Eugene this fall as well.
How USC’s Recruiting Efforts Can Land The Flip
The Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden who has emphasized the importance of recruiting since being hired. Bowden's presence at USC is one of the many reasons why the Trojans are finding success on the recruiting trail.
One of the points of emphasis was also on rebuilding a wall around California, and landing the top in-state recruits. Of USC's 32 commits from the class of 2026, more than half are in-state recruits at 53 percent. With Wright being from California, the Trojans have an edge to pull off a big flip.
USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk has been one of the top recruiters in the nation, securing major commitments such as four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart.
Between Belk's success in recruiting and USC keeping up the communication with Wright, the Trojans have a strong chance to flip the four-star recruit.