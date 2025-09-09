All Trojans

How USC Can Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit Donte Wright From Georgia

The USC Trojans hosted elite four-star cornerback recruit Donte Wright for a visit during their win against the Georgia Southern Eagles. Wright committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in June, but is keeping his recruitment open. How can the USC Trojans pull off the flip?

Angela Miele

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have yet to receive a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, but with the college football season well underway, the coaching staff is bringing recruits on campus for games, and the Trojans are in the running for a major flip.

Last weekend, the Trojans hosted four-star cornerback Donte Wright for a visit. Wright committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in June, but has kept his recruitment open. Per 247Sports, Wright is the No. 91 recruit in the nation, the No. 12 cornerback, and the No. 9 player from California. After the visit, can USC pull off the flip?

How Wright’s Visit With USC Went

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wright visited USC during the Trojans' week 2 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. As a California local, the Trojans are in a closer proximity to visit, which could help USC pull off the flip. After the visit, Wright shared with 247Sports what his experience was like.

“The USC visit was a pretty good experience, you know, just catching back up with all the coaches, them showing the love for me and things like that,” Wright said. “USC is pushing hard for me despite me being committed - they pay no mind to that.”

“The defensive backs at USC were solid throughout the game. It was a heavy rotation and everyone got film.”

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team are 2-0 with back-to-back dominating wins, which will also help the program with recruiting. The Trojans are showing potential recruits that USC is a winning football team, and Wright had the chance to see how the program rotates the defensive players.

With the large wins that USC has had in back-to-back weeks, USC has had the chance to play younger players and show off the depth. Wright had the chance to watch a USC defense that totaled 56 total tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and an interception. After getting to see his possible future, USC has a strong chance to flip the four-star recruit.

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Wright is still committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and does plan to go to Athens this fall at least once. In addition, the Oregon Ducks are competing with USC to flip the talented cornerback. Wright told 247Sports he plans to attend a game in Eugene this fall as well. 

How USC’s Recruiting Efforts Can Land The Flip

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars associate head coach Doug Belk on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden who has emphasized the importance of recruiting since being hired. Bowden's presence at USC is one of the many reasons why the Trojans are finding success on the recruiting trail.

One of the points of emphasis was also on rebuilding a wall around California, and landing the top in-state recruits. Of USC's 32 commits from the class of 2026, more than half are in-state recruits at 53 percent. With Wright being from California, the Trojans have an edge to pull off a big flip.

USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk has been one of the top recruiters in the nation, securing major commitments such as four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart.

Between Belk's success in recruiting and USC keeping up the communication with Wright, the Trojans have a strong chance to flip the four-star recruit.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

