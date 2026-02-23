5-Star Texas Commit Plans Visit With Multiple Rival College Football Programs

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the recruiting side of things, as they have landed many of the nation's best prospects in the recent classes, and they are already off to a great start with the class of 2027.

The Longhorns currently have a total of six commitments, with one of the best wide receivers leading the pack. That player is Easton Royal, who is one of the better wide receivers in the nation and is one of the fastest high school athletes in the country.

Royal has been committed to the Texas Longhorns since November 29th, 2025.

Royal has recently been bumped in the recruiting rankings, as he is now rated as the 5th best prospect in the country, according to Rivals , and is now ranked as the top wide receiver in the country, along with being ranked as the top player from the state of Louisiana.

🚨NEW🚨 Texas WR commit Easton Royal ranks No. 5 and five-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300🤘

The talented prospect is committed, but he isn't done visiting other schools, as he is now set to take official visits to many schools, which are all inside the Southeastern Conference. Royal is now expected to visit these SEC schools with the hopes of finding his final decision, as he is likely to either flip or lock his recruitment down following the visits.

The schools he is now set to officially visit include the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, and an official visit with the Texas Longhorns.

Why Each of The Teams Make Sense

The Tennessee Volunteers have shown a lot of promise when it comes to the wide receiver position, as each of their starters finished the season with over 700 yards. They have one of the better wide receiver groups in the country currently, as they brought in many of the best wide receivers in the country, including Tristen Keys, who is a freak athlete.

As for the Florida Gators, the level of uncertainty is still there, as they have moved on from Billy Napier and are now entering the first season with Jon Sumrall (formerly with the Tulane Green Waves).

At the end of the day, Florida is still one of the more attractive choices, as the resources and facilities that they have are at the very top among some of the top contending teams. Even if Florida may be down now, they won't be down for the count very long.

Finally, the LSU Tigers are a very interesting team because they are the in-state program that has a lot going for them. They also have a new coach, but their new coach is far more proven than a guy like Sumrall.

The Tigers are coached by offensive mastermind Lane Kiffin, who is one of the better college coaches in the country. They will be one of the top contending teams that the Longhorns will have to battle.

While the Longhorns are the favorites with Royal being committed currently, these three schools will have the opportunity to change his mind, as he is one of the better players in the country, which shows in this newest ranking.