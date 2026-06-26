America's No. 6 Ranked OT Leaves Four Major College Football Programs Empty-Handed

One of the most intense battles for a front-line prospect in the class of 2027 ended with four-star offensive tackle Antonio Berry's commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Rivals' Industry rankings slot Berry as the No. 6 offensive tackle, No. 4 prospect in Mississippi and No. 86 overall prospect in the class.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder started on Tupelo High School's team that reached the Mississippi 7A State Championship game. Per 247Sports, Berry will be a participant in the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game.

Rivals director of scouting Charles Power described Berry as a "light-footed offensive tackle with projectable size and some of the best movement skills at the position in the 2027 cycle" in a scouting report from May.

Another impressive pick up on the line of scrimmage

The work Ole Miss has done recruiting for the point of attack in the 2027 cycle has been phenomenal. The Rebels have recruited six blue-chip lineman prospects to their class, and many of these commitments are from within close proximity of Ole Miss.

Within the last week, Ole Miss landed a commitment from Mitchell Turner and reaffirmed the commitment of Ben'Jarvius Shumaker after he flipped to Colorado for a matter of hours. Both are from Mississippi and rank as top-10 defensive line prospects in the class.

The Rebels have also gone into Memphis for a pair of blue-chip lineman recruits. Four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman has been committed to Ole Miss for just over a year, and four-star interior offensive lineman Antonio Keefer committed to the Rebels on June 9.

What SEC competition missed out on Berry?

Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell (2) outruns Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore (28) and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Alabama was the most prominent competition in Ole Miss' quest to recruit Berry. The Crimson Tide hosted Berry on four different visits in his recruitment, including the last of his official visits. Alabama is desperate for offensive line commitments; in-state prospect Stafford Willis is its only pledge from an offensive line prospect.

Florida and Kentucky were more distant in Berry's recruitment than Alabama. The Gators came away with three blue-chip offensive line commits this spring, including No. 1 overall OL prospect Maxwell Hiller.

The Wildcats also hold commitments from multiple offensive linemen in the class, including a top-20 interior offensive line commit in Dominic Black.

Colorado's pursuit of Berry

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Similar to their recruitment of Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, the Buffaloes were heavily invested in Berry's recruitment. Colorado hosted Berry on the first of his five official visits back on May 15, and at one point received a crystal ball for his commitment.

The Buffaloes hold commitments from three different offensive tackles in their class. However, none of those offensive tackles rank within the top 400 prospects of the 2027 recruiting cycle.