College Football's No. 1 Overall Recruit Predicted to Commit to Historic Powerhouse

A marquee high school football prospect who reclassified to move up a year remains the most important uncommitted player in the country, and is about to make it official.

Five-star cornerback A’Mir Sears is the No. 1 nationally ranked undecided recruit in the nation, and one school is way out in the lead to earn his pledge as he prepares to make his announcement on Friday.

ACC powerhouse still the team to beat for Sears

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As has been the case for some time now, Miami appears to be the school that sits well out in front for Sears as he closes in on his recruiting decision today.

The hometown program has been a consistent presence in the thinking of the Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Columbus prospect, initially offering him a scholarship two years ago.

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Hurricanes with an overwhelming 97.2 percent likelihood, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball followed that projection with an even stronger one, signaling a 100 percent chance the cornerback signs with the school.

It's been The U from the start

Mario Cristobal and his staff have been a consistent frontrunner and local favorite from the beginning for the South Florida player, hosting the prospect to Miami’s campus several times, including for the team’s spring practice, camps, and Saturday games.

Miami recruiting director Frank Tucker is said to have been leading the school’s effort to bring Sears onside, and it looks like that work will pay off, judging by expert opinion.

Michigan was reported to have been making an aggressive late push to convince Sears in its favor, but no projections currently favor the program in succeeding with that project.

Canes have scored elite corners

If they can grab him, Sears won’t be the first blue chop cornerback Miami will be able to sign to its 2027 recruiting class, far from it.

Cristobal and his staff also pulled off two of the most prominent flips at the cornerback position in this cycle, convincing No. 1 corner Donte Wright to jump from Georgia and also bringing on top 15 defender Ai’King Hall, originally an Oregon commitment.

Sears is an elite prospect

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Not long ago, Sears was considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the country at any position, back when he was part of the 2028 recruiting class.

Then suddenly this week, the prospect jumped into the 2027 cycle, and even in that crowded field was able to retain his five-star rating from several analysts, is still considered the No. 4 player at his position and a top 25 prospect nationally.

Boasting considerable two-way playing experience in high school, Sears will bring his future team polished pass coverage ability and elite ball skills in coverage honed when he played wide receiver, scoring 11 times last season.

Right now, it looks like that production is headed to Miami.