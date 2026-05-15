Nation’s No. 4 TE Rejects Elite College Football Programs in Recruiting Update

One of the most promising tight ends in the country coming out of high school has finally revealed his recruiting decision, giving one SEC powerhouse a major offensive acquisition at a key moment, and leaving two other schools in their shadow.

National No. 4 ranked Libertyville (Ill.) tight end Brock Williams announced his commitment, taking one of the best skill players off the board as the 2027 college football recruiting cycle heats up entering the summer months.

Where is he going?

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Williams revealed his intention to play for Texas in an announcement on Friday, becoming the 11th pledge to one of the most elite classes in 2027.

Steve Sarkisian’s program was said to have the best NIL offer among those schools that were pursuing the tight end, with his decision also coming down to the school’s persistent communication with him, and the relationship he formed with Longhorns tight ends coach Jeff Banks in that time.

In the process, Williams became the second-highest ranked commitment for the Longhorns in their No. 12 ranked recruiting class in 2027, sitting just behind Easton Royal, the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver , among that elite group.

Buckeyes were a strong contender

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For a while earlier in Williams’ recruiting process, it looked like Ohio State was the program to beat for the Midwestern tight end prospect.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes were for a time the consensus favorite among the recruiting analysts to earn his commitment with a greater than 86 percent chance following several visits to Columbus and given how proactive the program was with him.

Instead, the Buckeyes are still without a tight end pledge in its No. 8 ranked recruiting class, one that boasts consensus No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs and No. 3 wide receiver Jamier Brown among its 11 commitments.

Kirby Smart was in play, too

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Williams appeared to be leaning strongly towards Georgia even earlier during his recruitment, visiting Athens on several occasions with tight ends coach Todd Hartley looking to build a relationship with the Illinois native.

That effort appeared to be working, as the Bulldogs were mentioned as having a slight edge over the other contenders for Williams back in February, with analysts noting that he felt comfortable with the people at Georgia around that time.

Not to worry too much for the Bulldogs, whose No. 14 ranked recruiting class recently acquired the verbal pledge of national No. 2 tight end Jaxon Dollar, the No. 34 overall prospect in the country who picked Georgia at the end of April.