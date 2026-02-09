College football fits for the top five 2027 quarterback recruits

With the 2026 recruiting class completed, the 2027 class moved into the spotlight of national attention. Unlike the 2026 class, the 2027 class seems light on superstar passers. Louisiana prep star Elijah Haven seems to be the clear leader, leading the 247sports rankings at the position (although he's only sixth in Rivals' QB rankings).

Haven is the only five-star QB recruit per 247, while Rivals doesn't have a five-star QB yet. But the season ahead will likely help the reputation of the top passers and might see several of them move up. As things stand, here's a review of the top five QB prospects per 247, and where they're likely to play college football.

1. Elijah Haven

Haven again is the subject of some intense divide. 247 sees him not only as the nation's top QB recruit, but as the No. 2 player in the entire 2027 class. The 6'5" passer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana draws praise for dual-threat abilities. He's considered an early Alabama lean. Haven recently took an unofficial visit to Auburn, and given the hiring of Lane Kiffin, it's probably too earn to punt on the local school. But Alabama seems the early pick.

2. Israel Abrams

Abrams is a thin 6'4" passer from the Chicago area who is the No. 22 player in the national class per 247. Abrams seems to be more of a passer than a runner early in his development and he has already led his high school team to two consecutive championships. Interestingly, his early top two teams are Auburn and Purdue. Neither are exactly obvious choices and there's still plenty of time, but Alex Goresh and the Tigers are probably the early pick.

3. Kavian Bryant

Bryant is the No. 32 player in the nation by the 247 rankings. He's 6'2" but is an excellent basketball player as well as a gridiron star. Bryant's destination is more or less set-- he committed to Texas Tech in November. Brendan Sorsby will run the Red Raider offense in 2026, but Bryant is the next man up.

4. Trae Taylor

Top QB recruit Trae Taylor, left, is an early Nebraska commit. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor is another player who made an early pick and decided to stay home. The No. 36 player in the nation, Taylor is from Omaha. A raw 6'3" slinger, Taylor has massive potential and decided to stick with his home-state school, Nebraska. The Huskers have a confusing 2026 QB situation, but it might just clear the decks for Taylor to play right away in 2027.

5. Colton Nussmeier

Yes, that name is familiar. His brother Garrett had an up and down run at LSU, but the school, under Lane Kiffin's stewardship, is an early contender for the landing spot for Colton. The 6'3" Colton might be a bit less explosive than the players ahead of him, but with his football background and family connections, he's a steady and reliable option. If LSU looks in another direction, Nussmeier would likely not lack for other possibilities.