College Football’s ‘Hottest’ Recruit Delivers Bad News to Four Major Programs

Neff Giwa, a 6-foot-7, 280 -pound offensive tackle prospect and rugby player from Ireland, committed to South Carolina on Sunday morning. The 20-year-old former rugby star chose the Gamecocks over Miami, Texas, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Giwa’s rise is unprecedented because he has never played a snap in a competitive American football game. He became a national priority after a viral workout video showcased his 37-inch arms and a 4.88-second 40-yard dash. In a recent profile from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Giwa is described as the "hottest recruit" in college football.

Shane Beamer’s program adds a unique developmental piece to its 2026 recruiting class. The commitment forces several national powers to immediately turn their attention toward top targets in the upcoming 2027 recruiting cycle.

Neff Giwa commits to South Carolina football

Giwa was discovered by Brandon Collier of Premier Prospects International during a workout in Germany. The Nigerian-born athlete possesses a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a physical profile comparable to Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata.

South Carolina secured the commitment by hosting Giwa for two campus visits within a single week. The Gamecocks are now building their front around his rare athleticism, while their rivals pivot to address their future depth chart needs.

Giwa spent hours studying NFL veterans like Trent Williams on YouTube to prepare for the transition to the SEC. He cited Mailata’s journey from international rugby to the NFL as a specific motivation for his move to the United States.

The Gamecocks will not hold a spring game this year. Instead, they are hosting the Garnet & Black Spring Fest on April 11.

2027 offensive line recruiting outlook for Miami, Texas, Tennessee, and North Carolina

Miami was the first school to offer Giwa and remains a major player for elite tackles under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes have shifted focus to their 2027 board, actively pursuing five-star prospect Mark Matthews out of Fort Lauderdale and five-star New Jersey talent Oluwasemilore Olubobola.

Texas also faces a reset as they secure the perimeter for Steve Sarkisian’s offense. The Longhorns are targeting the top 2027 in-state recruits, maintaining an early lead for five-star tackle Kennedy Brown while aggressively recruiting four-star Dallas prospect Brian Swanson.

Tennessee continues to build its high-tempo system under Josh Heupel and needs mobile protectors. The Volunteers are prioritizing 2027 utility lineman Carter Jones, who has a June official visit scheduled, while also battling Texas and others for Swanson.

North Carolina is entering its second season under head coach Bill Belichick. The Tar Heels are expanding their 2027 recruiting footprint to rebuild the trenches, recently offering four-star Iowa lineman Will Slagle and setting up an official visit with four-star Georgia tackle Kennedee Jackson.

NEWS: Class of 2026 OT Neff Giwa has Committed to South Carolina, source told @Rivals



The 6’8 300 OT from Ireland chose the Gamecocks over Miami, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee



He’s a rugby-player-turned OT with 37-inch arms and runs a 4.88 40https://t.co/47LvHMIrdJ pic.twitter.com/fd0mMWQ1N1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2026