Nation's No. 1 QB Recruit Nears Decision Between 3 Major College Football Programs

The most important quarterback prospect in the country is closing in on the final days before he makes his commitment decision official in a move that will set the tone in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle as we move into the spring months.

Five-star Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven remains the top ranked signal caller coming out of high school, and as three notable SEC programs have set the tone in his recruitment, one of them clearly sticks out as he draws closer to his pledge.

What schools are in play?

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Decision time draws near, as Haven is reported to have set April 25 as his commitment date, with a trio of programs looking on.

Alabama has stuck out from the pack all through Haven’s process, and remains the leader among analysts as the favorite to sign the quarterback, even as two SEC rivals have tried to make their case to the quarterback.

In particular, the Tide are going up against Auburn as first year head coach Alex Golesh is eager to make a recruiting splash and gain a key advantage over his rival, making Haven a top priority and in pursuit with arguably the most urgency of any program.

Georgia is also still clearly in the picture for Haven, even after earning the commitment of No. 1 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade , a development that could give a 2027 signal caller pause, but that hasn’t stop Kirby Smart from staying involved.

Where do we think he’ll sign?

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For some time now, Alabama has seemed like the favorite to eventually earn Haven’s commitment, and nothing has happened during his process to change that view.

The fit checks several boxes that matter in Haven’s recruitment: a long-standing comfort with the staff, which has prioritized the quarterback early on, something that naturally weighs with prospects making a developmental decision of this magnitude.

Alabama’s scheme also plays a role, as Kalen DeBoer’s offense has increasingly leaned into pro-style concepts that highlight arm talent and the vertical passing game, which align with Haven’s proven strengths.

The nation’s best high school quarterback?

Haven profiles as a massive high-upside prospect defined by physical tools and real developmental intrigue, emerging as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in America, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Arm talent is a clear separator, with the ability to drive the ball to all levels and generate velocity without losing touch.

Haven’s mechanics and release allow for flashes of high-level accuracy, especially outside the pocket, and his mobility adds a key layer of playmaking.

Scouts note that overall consistency and processing speed remain areas of growth as he develops in college, but Haven remains a passer whose ceiling is significant if he can refine his skill set in alignment with his natural ability.

A record-setter in high school

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Haven has not been merely a productive quarterback, but one who set a new record for scoring touchdowns in the state of Louisiana last fall.

Starting for Dunham School, the five-star prospect established a state record by scoring 73 total touchdowns while also covering 4,714 yards in the air and hitting 72 percent of his throws.

Over his whole varsity career, Haven is a 68 percent passer with 9,274 yards and 134 touchdowns.

A noted dual threat, he added 2,375 rushing yards and another 44 touchdowns while averaging almost 6 yards per carry on the ground.

Now it’s down to three SEC blue bloods to make their case in these last few days.