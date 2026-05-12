National Power Emerges as Frontrunner in Four-Team Race for No. 1 CB Recruit

The top cornerback coming out of high school in the country is drawing closer to a decision and several elite college football programs are lining up to get his attention.

Five-star Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crowley cornerback John Meredith remains the most important prospect at his position and one of the two best overall players in the 2027 recruiting class, and now one marquee program could find itself in the lead for his commitment.

Major SEC program out in front

Texas remains a favored destination for No. 1 ranked cornerback John Meredith, a blue-chip prospect from the Metroplex. | Tim Heitman - Imagn Images

Texas is considered the school to watch that is perceived to be in the lead for Meredith, making the top-two prospect a priority target in its 2027 recruiting efforts.

“They are the program that is garnering the most momentum behind the scenes right now,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong revealed of the Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian’s program has built serious momentum in recent weeks, coming off multiple unofficial visits over the last month, and with a consequential official meetup reportedly scheduled for early June.

Ranked as the No. 13 recruiting class this cycle, Texas is yet to earn a commitment from a cornerback, but scored key defensive acquisitions from a pair of top 25 edge rushers, including No. 16 Cameron Hall and No. 22 Derwin Fields.

Predictions align with Longhorns, but it's close

Just four weeks ago, it appeared that Texas A&M had the inside track for Meredith when considering the latest consensus of expert opinion.

Back then, the Aggies had an overwhelming 96 percent chance to land the cornerback’s commitment, but now the Longhorns are in the lead with a narrow 56.7 percent advantage, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, signaling a strong shift of interest.

Other schools to watch

Alabama emerged as an early contender for Meredith, and remains in the conversation as the No. 2 player nears a decision. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He’s also got a keen eye on Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami to name a few others, but it looks like Texas has the momentum right now and my prediction reflects that,” Wiltfong said of the other contenders.

The top-ranked Aggies have brought on a very strong defensive group, led by Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell, the two best safeties in the country, No. 5 cornerback Raylaun Henry, and second-ranked edge rusher Zyron Forstall.

Miami jumped into the No. 5 position in the latest recruiting rankings after flipping five-star, second-ranked cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia and would move decisively into the top three if they could secure Meredith, the No. 1 corner in America and best uncommitted prospect.

Meredith has maintained a serious interest in Alabama, which emerged as an early contender and does retain some of that momentum with a visit set for late May.