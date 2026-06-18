College Football In-State Rivals Clash Over Nation's No. 2 Overall Prospect

Five-star and No. 1 nationally ranked cornerback John Meredith has long been considered the most elite prospect at his position, and as he nears what will be a major commitment decision in the next day or so, a pair of SEC rivals from the same state are looking to make their final pitch.

No other cornerback – and few players generally – is considered by experts to be better when judging the 2027 college football recruiting class, and now the blue-chip defensive phenom finds himself as the center of attention between some rival SEC football heavyweights.

Longhorns, Aggies in a fight for Meredith

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As has been the case for some time now in Meredith’s process, it’s a two-school race between rivals Texas and Texas A&M in the recruiting sweepstakes for the second ranked overall prospect in America with under 24 hours until he makes his pledge.

Other schools like Ohio State, Oregon, and particularly Alabama early on, seemed to have a good position with Meredith, but in the end a desire to to play near home appeared to narrow his attention to the two marquee schools in the Lone Star State.

Insiders have been of the opinion that Meredith, a product of North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, wants to stay in the state, and despite the enormous attention around him, only took two official visits, one to the Longhorns and one to the Aggies.

A&M leads the nation

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is said to be personally leading his school’s effort to recruit Meredith, establishing the longest relationship with him of any other school, and landing his pledge would virtually solidify the Aggies as the No. 1 class in the football recruiting rankings in 2027.

Of the program’s 22 commitments, 14 are considered blue-chip prospects, with nine boasting top 10 national rankings at their respective positions, with a particular emphasis on elite defensive acquisitions.

Both of the two best safeties are Texas A&M pledges, with top-ranked Kamarui Dorsey recently reaffirming his loyalty in addition to No. 2 JayQuan Snell, while No. 5 ranked cornerback Raylaun Henry has been an Elko commitment since November.

Longhorns still favored, though

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Despite the caliber of the Aggies’ recruiting operation in this cycle, and the attention they are giving Meredith, recruiting analysts still favor the Longhorns to get his commitment.

Texas leads the way by far with an 87.2 percent chance to bring on the No. 1 cornerback, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine metrics, although those figures have been known to change, and quickly, especially among higher-profile prospects this cycle.

Greedy James, the No. 27 safety in the nation, highlights Steve Sarkisian’s secondary pickups in this class, while Texas has pledges from two top 15 edge rushers, the No. 5 defensive lineman, and No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal, who is currently being feted by LSU as a possible flip.

Texas is described as having “played the long game” with Meredith, in the view of Rivals recruiting analyst Justin Wells, who added “they haven’t pressured him at all,” with the Longhorns only appearing to take a more prominent position later in the process.

America’s top cornerback

Meredith has consistently rated among the best prospects at his position, currently earning the No. 1 ranking among cornerbacks nationally and is also named the No. 2 overall prospect when taking an industry weighted average of the recruiting services.

With a long, athletic frame at 6-foot-2 and 175-180 pounds, Meredith brings elite length, speed, and recovery ability combined with advanced cover skills, adding explosiveness honed as a varsity track standout.

When will it be official?

Meredith revealed he will make his commitment at the end of this week.

I’ll be committing at 12 PM , on Friday 🙏🏾 — ⭐️John Meredith lll⭐️ (@JOHN_MEREDITH2) June 18, 2026

(Rivals)