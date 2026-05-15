College Football's No. 1 OT Recruit Spurns Elite Programs in Bombshell Decision

As this week came to a close, college football was awaiting what was sure to be a massive recruiting decision, and now the nation’s top offensive tackle prospect has made that expectation a reality.

Five-star, No. 1 ranked offensive tackle Mark Matthews has announced his formal commitment decision on Friday, choosing an SEC program that continues to dominate the 2027 recruiting cycle, and leaving other schools looking for solutions.

Where is Matthews headed?

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Matthews, long considered the very best outside blocker coming out of high school, has revealed his intention to play for Texas A&M in a bombshell announcement.

That choice formalized what had long been the consensus among recruiting insiders following Matthews’ process, as the Aggies seemed to have overtaken hometown Miami in recent weeks and were strongly trending towards earning his commitment.

In the process, Texas A&M takes an even stronger hold on the No. 1 position in the national 2027 team recruiting rankings, and scores another major acquisition in the trenches after getting a verbal from No. 3 interior blocker Kennedy Brown.

No. 2 ranked edge rusher Zyron Forstall committed to the Aggies at the end of March, and Mike Elko’s program has pledges from the two best safeties in the country in Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell, in addition to No. 4 cornerback Raylaun Henry.

Matthews’ commitment now gives the Aggies their fifth five-star recruiting commitment in the 2027 cycle, a very strong signal that they could finish No. 1 when all is said and done.

Who else was in the race?

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Matthews’ recruitment process crescendoed around what seemed to be a two-school race between the Aggies and the hometown Hurricanes.

Mario Cristobal’s program has been on a strong recruiting run during the offseason, surging to the No. 5 position nationally after flipping No. 2 cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia and getting commitments from No. 5 wide receiver Nick Lennear and No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams.

Miami consistently ranked as a favorite to earn Matthews’ commitment, and at one time was projected to sign the offensive tackle with more than 92 percent likelihood by a consensus of Rivals recruiting analysts.

But that projection completely flipped as the information changed towards the end of Matthews’ recruitment, with the Aggies taking a commanding, and ultimately correct, 95 percent lead.

SEC powerhouses were considered

A pair of Southern blue bloods were the target of some interest from Matthews during his process, as Georgia and LSU each vied for the recruit’s attention.

Both schools were reportedly in line to host Matthews for official visits in the near future, but analysts suddenly cooled on the likelihood of those meetings taking place as it became clear that Texas A&M was the school to beat.

America’s best OT recruit

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Right now, no other offensive tackle is considered better in high school across the country. Few players are thought to be better at any position.

Among the most elite prospects in the nation, Matthews is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

The best outside blocker in the country is headed to Texas A&M as it continues its bid to upset the balance of power in the SEC in seasons to come.