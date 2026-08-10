College Football’s No. 1 WR Recruit Makes Stance Clear as Flip Rumors Intensify

The most important wide receiver coming out of high school has already revealed his commitment to one college football powerhouse, but two others have forced their way into his thinking and could end up pulling off the biggest flip of the 2027 class.

Easton Royal, the consensus five-star prospect and near-unanimous No. 1 wide receiver in the country, is preparing to make what will be a final commitment decision , but not before taking another close look at each school in a new announcement.

What the No. 1 WR is thinking right now

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Currently committed to Texas, the Brother Martin (La.) wideout from New Orleans is also taking a look at SEC contenders LSU and Florida, and now we may have an idea of when he will make his final choice.

Royal is preparing to take a much closer look at each remaining contender and watch how each performs during the upcoming 2026 football season, according to Rivals insider Sam Spiegelman.

That runs in line with comments made by Royal this summer, when the wide receiver implied that he would closely monitor developments at each school during the season before pulling the trigger.

“With all the visits, we want to wait until the season plays out, and he can choose a school from there,” Royal’s mother said of her son’s thinking, via Rivals.

She added that, because the schools had undergone some changes already, it was in Royal’s best interest to get one more look.

Royal will be particularly busy during the month of September, with three weeks on the road in SEC country, first taking in LSU again on Sept. 5, then Texas on Sept. 12, and to Florida on Sept. 26, before wrapping up with another visit to LSU later in the season on Nov. 14, according to reports.

It looks like a two-team SEC race for the top WR

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LSU hired Lane Kiffin as head coach two days after Royal committed to Texas, and it wasn’t long before Kiffin and his staff made flipping the wideout a key priority.

It’s not often a five-star player from Louisiana gets out of the state, and Kiffin is eager to prove to the LSU fan base that he is able to bring those prospects back home, and is willing to use the school’s impressive NIL treasury to do so.

Texas and its No. 5 national recruiting class still has a strong position with Royal, but has been losing the perception battle recently against Kiffin and the LSU machine in the minds of insiders.

Don't forget the Gators

Florida has been slightly overlooked in the process, but is still firmly in the running, with Royal having highlighted his personal relationship with head coach Jon Sumrall, even hinting that it was the strongest one he built with any coach during his process.

Sumrall has built the No. 8 recruiting class in the country, a standing in large part fortified by the commitment of another elite target, No. 17 wideout Elias Pearl, in addition to some serious beef up front in No. 1 interior blocker Maxwell Hiller, No. 10 inside lineman Peyton Miller, and 9th ranked tackle Elijah Hutcheson.

What the experts are saying

Texas has long since moved from pole position in the Royal recruitment.

Taking a general view of what the insiders are thinking, LSU has emerged as the overwhelming favorite to earn the wide receiver’s commitment.

Lane Kiffin’s program now has the virtually unbeatable 91.2 percent likelihood to sign the top target in the nation, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

But it looks like we won’t know anything certain until later this year.

(Rivals)