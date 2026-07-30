College Football's No. 1 WR Makes Unexpected Statement Amid LSU Flip Prediction

All eyes are still on Easton Royal as the top ranked wide receiver coming out of high school appears to be on the precipice of a massive recruiting decision.

The consensus five-star prospect and No. 1 ranked wideout in the country has already committed to one SEC powerhouse, but rumors are flying that he could flip to another in the most important recruiting development still unfolding this summer.

Now, the prospect himself has something to say about all that speculation.

Easton Royal speaks

Royal is still officially committed to Texas as the highest ranked prospect in that program’s 2027 recruiting efforts, but LSU has been making serious inroads in the last several months as Lane Kiffin and his staff has made the New Orleans wideout a top priority.

Responding to the latest projection that he’ll flip to LSU, Royal had a question that he posed in an X post: “How does this work if I haven’t [talked to] anyone about recruiting?”

How does this work if i haven’t tt anyone about recruiting 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/D7QQBoFdiy — Easton Royal🙏🏾⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️+ (@easton_3k) July 30, 2026

Royal has stated publicly that he was going to keep things private between himself and his family down the stretch before he made his final recruiting choice between the Longhorns and Tigers , but that hasn’t stopped the prediction industry from making their public proclamations.

Analysts across the board have been closely monitoring the momentum between Texas and LSU as it involves Royal’s decision, with several of them now projecting that the wide receiver will end up flipping to the Tigers.

The wide receiver caught fans’ attention already this week when he tweeted simply “07/29,” leading to talk that he would announce his decision on that date, when in reality, it was simply his birthday.

Where things stand between Texas and LSU

@easton_3k/X

Royal initially gave his pledge to the Longhorns back in November, two days before LSU announced the hiring of Lane Kiffin as its next head football coach.

Not long after arriving, Kiffin and his deputies made flipping Royal one of their top recruiting priorities, building and wielding LSU’s considerable NIL treasury in part for that purpose, in the hopes of showing fans they can keep a five-star Louisiana prospect from leaving the state, and giving a major SEC rival a black eye in the process.

Kiffin, Ed Orgeron, and wide receivers coach George McDonald have put out the red carpet for Royal, hosting him to their high-profile five-star weekend this summer, offering him technical advice on how to improve his game, and presenting him with a blueprint for how he would fit in the Tiger offense.

So far, that effort has clearly affected Royal’s thinking, drawing his attention away from Texas just enough, and resulting in the two-team race the receiver currently finds himself the subject of.