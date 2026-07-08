College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect Predicted to Make Major Decision Amid Flip Rumors

The most consequential decision still to be made in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle remains around the top ranked player in America , and that’s despite his already being committed to one school.

Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 recruit in the country and a blue-chip defensive lineman, is currently on the books as a member of the Texas Tech recruiting class in 2027, but that hasn’t prevented other schools from trying to change his mind.

But now, on the tail end of a long campaign by two insurgent SEC programs to get Brewster to ditch the reigning Big 12 champions, where exactly do things stand in the ongoing effort to pull in the biggest fish in this cycle?

The one SEC power still leading the way

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I do think LSU is the biggest threat to Texas Tech,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said of the Brewster situation right now.

That has certainly been the case as the No. 1 player in America has given LSU every possibility to change his mind, taking part in the school’s five star recruiting weekend this summer, with Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron giving him serious face to face time.

The fact that LSU has been involved to such an extent with Brewster – and with other key flip targets like No. 1 wideout and Texas commit Easton Royal – reveals to what lengths the Kiffin regime and its NIL operation are willing to go to in chasing top flight prospects, and, more importantly, that they’re more than willing to listen.

Will he stay or will he go?

@jbrewster__/IG

The situation remains fluid, but one expert projection is still siding with the school Brewster is verbally committed to right now.

“I’m picking that I think he sticks,” Wiltfong said, predicting that Brewster will remain with the Red Raiders based on current information.

Still, both schools have reason to believe he’ll sign with them.

“I think that Jalen Brewster and his camp have given the Red Raiders reason to believe that he is sticking. But I, on the flipside, think that Jalen Brewster and his camp have given Lane Kiffin and the Tigers reason to believe that he’s coming,” he added.

Texas Tech isn’t exactly an afterthought

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brewster still remains a Texas Tech commitment, and for good reason, reflecting how convincing the original pitch was from the school, combined with its recent success.

Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire, who coached Brewster’s current high school team in Cedar Hill (Tex.), has developed a serious relationship with the prospect, emphasizing the school’s recent defensive improvement, and the program’s NIL infrastructure.

Still, the departure of Zarnell Fitch – the former Red Raiders defensive line coach who was instrumental in convincing Brewster in the first place – from the program this offseason was the key development that enabled the prospect to look into other offers this summer.

SEC hopeful falling out?

For a long time alongside the Tigers, it was Florida that appeared to be the other major player in the effort to get Brewster to defect.

And it seemed to be working, as new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall made the lineman a priority, hosting him to watch the team practice during the offseason and having him at the stadium for the team’s annual spring game in what looked like a positive relationship.

While we can’t count them out entirely, the chatter surrounding Brewster and the Gators does appear to have quieted down in recent days with the evolving situation looking more like an LSU vs. Texas Tech battle down the line.

(Rivals)