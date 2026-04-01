College Football Powerhouses Go Head-to-Head for Nation's No. 2 DL

At this relatively early phase of the 2027 recruiting cycle, many recruits are balancing suitors, weighing options, and trying to refine their top schools to a sufficient list to enable use of five official visits. But one of the top defensive recruits in the class of 2027 may have a much more defined recruitment-- in fact, at least one expert says that it's a two-team race for the superstar recruit.

Two Teams for Top Defensive Tackle?

Rivals' Allen Trieu says that the two main suitors for Rivals' No. 2 DL recruit in the 2027 class are Georgia and Michigan. Those teams are seeking California product Marcus Fakatou, who is second in the Rivals Industry rankings of defensive lineman and the No. 28 player nationally in the class.

Fakatou does have a near-complete set of official visits scheduled, but a recent unofficial visit to Georgia may have moved the needle in favor of the Bulldogs. Fakatou is also tightly linked with Michigan.

Trieu termed Michigan "one of the top schools" for Fakatou and then clarified, "I think you could argue that they are the top school-- them and Georgia kick of neck and neck right now." Trieu pointed to relationships that Fakatou had developed with new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham and former Utah assistant Lewis Powell, who is also at UM. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill also knew Fakatou well from his last job at BYU.

Trieu explained that Michigan has also gotten close to Fakatou on the basis of the "life after football" angle. "They can develop him when he gets there on the football field and they can set him up for life after football," Trieu noted.

Other Potential Suitors for Fakatou

Interestingly, Faktou does not an official visit set for Georgia. He does have official visits scheduled for Ohio State, Texas, and Oregon, and he is slated to make an unofficial visit to Texas in early April. Fakatou has not been shy about visiting schools, with Rivals giving him a history of unofficial visits back to 2023, when he traveled to Arizona. Notre Dame is another school that has been involved with Fakatou.

Recruiting Overview for Fakatou's Top Teams

Georgia has an early lead on Michigan in 2027 recruiting. The Bulldogs are currently No. 6 in Rivals' team rankings, with five-star running back Kemon Spell helping to buoy a strong class. Georgia has seven verbal commitments, and cornerback Donte Wright is near the five-star cutoff in Rivals' rankings. The Bulldogs haven't taken any commitments yet from defensive linemen.

Michigan is currently No. 20 in Rivals' rankings, with six commits already in the fold for 2027. The Wolverines do have a four-star EDGE in Recarder Kitchen, who is their only defensive front commitment in the '27 cycle.

It's fair to wonder whether Fakatou will take his visits and whether they might bring some additional competition into his recruitment battle. But as things stand, it's currently a two-team race, at least to one insider.