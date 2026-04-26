College Football Powerhouses Receive Bad News From 4-Star Safety

Notre Dame pulled off one of the spring's most significant recruiting wins on Saturday, landing four-star safety Zayden Gamble out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas. Gamble announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on April 25, choosing Notre Dame over finalists Miami, Florida, and Ohio State.

One visit to South Bend changed everything. After making the trip on March 21, Gamble knew. "That visit opened my eyes more than any other visit could," he told Rivals. "It kind of let me know that's where I'm going to be going."

His announcement was unambiguous. "All Glory to God, Notre Dame Nation... I'm Home!!!" What made the commitment even more dramatic was the timing. Gamble had official visits lined up with all four finalists this summer, but decided to shut things down before taking them. That tells you just about everything you need to know about where his head was.

What Zayden Gamble brings to South Bend

Gamble is listed at 6-feet, 190 pounds and put together a strong 2025 season at St. Thomas Aquinas, finishing with 65 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and three interceptions. He also brought in four interceptions the year prior.

Scouting reports describe him as an experienced split safety with a lead-dog mentality who reads plays well and takes efficient angles in both zone coverage and run support.

St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Zayden Gamble on a visit with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | ZaydenGamble1/X

His father, David, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994 and was part of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl team in 1998. The football bloodlines are real. Gamble was also selected to play in the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game as a high school junior, underscoring his national profile.

"The opportunities at Notre Dame don't compare to anybody else," Gamble told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "And that's the defense I want to play for. I want to play for Coach Marcus Freeman and be part of that brotherhood." He added that he plans to shut down his recruitment entirely, with an official visit still scheduled for June 19 in South Bend.

What's next for Miami, Ohio State and Florida

This one stings differently depending on the program. Miami invested the most relationship equity here. Gamble visited the Hurricanes at least 10 times, and earlier recruiting prediction machines had Miami with an overwhelming edge before Notre Dame's March visit flipped the board.

The Hurricanes currently have eight commits in their 2027 class with only one defensive back, safety Jaylyn Jones of McArthur High in Florida. Rebuilding that secondary depth in the 2027 class is now a priority. Mario Cristobal still has his sights on five-star offensive lineman Mark Matthews and five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear, both South Florida products, but the secondary now has a clear gap.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is delivering a solid 2027 recruiting class thus far with eight commitments, including two five-star prospects. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ohio State had just two defensive backs committed in their 2027 class heading into Saturday's decision, and the Buckeyes made clear Gamble was a definite take if he wanted in. They'll pivot. Four-star safety Isala Aisa Wily-Ava out of St. John Bosco has Ohio State in his top eight, and Ryan Day's staff is gearing up for a busy June on the recruiting trail regardless.

For Notre Dame, the bigger picture extends beyond one commitment. The 247Sports class calculator projects the Irish will jump to No. 6 nationally with Gamble factored in, at 190.22 points. Gamble is also the first recruit Notre Dame has signed from St. Thomas Aquinas since linebacker Drew White in the 2017 class, and his pledge could accelerate the Irish's pursuit of his teammate, four-star receiver Julius Jones Jr.