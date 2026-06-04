Top Six College Football Programs With Most 4-Star Recruits in Updated 2027 Rankings

College football programs across the country continue to stockpile talent for their 2027 recruiting classes in June of the 2026 offseason.

The beginning of summer ushers in a period for prospects to venture on official visits to the programs they find most appealing. While many of these prospects are slated to commit after their visits, many programs made efforts to add to their classes before the prospects embarked on their visits.

Rivals unveiled its updated rankings of the 50 best recruiting classes after the start of June, revealing many strong head starts from Power Four programs. According to the rankings, six programs have received commitments from 11 or more four-star prospects with six months remaining until the early signing period.

1. Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 13 prospects the Fighting Irish have recruited to their 2027 class are more than any other program in the country at the moment.

Not only has Notre Dame assembled the largest number of four-stars in the class, but they have recruited prospects rated four-star or higher for every position except wide receiver. Positions with more than one four-star recruit include running back, interior offensive line, defensive end and cornerback.

Defensive lineman David Folorunsho is the highest-rated of Notre Dame's four-star commits, ranking as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 37 overall prospect in the class.

T2. Oklahoma and Florida

Like Notre Dame, Oklahoma has gone out of state to acquire much of its four-star talent. Athlete Greydon Howell and cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. are the Sooners' only in-state four-star commitments.

Four of Oklahoma's four-star commits rank among the top five prospects at their position groups: linebacker Cooper Witten (No. 2), tight end Seneca Driver (No. 3), linebacker Taven Epps (No. 5), and running back Keldrid Ben (No. 5).

The usual abundance of in-state talent has given Florida five of its four-star prospects, but the Gators have also ventured into Georgia and grabbed four commitments from four-star talents.

Four of these commits rank among the top 10 at their position: offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson (No. 7), quarterback Davin Davidson (No. 9), running back Andrew Beard (No. 9) and interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller (No. 10).

T4. Miami, Clemson and Oregon

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) listens to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hurricanes, Tigers and Ducks all hold 11 commitments from four-star prospects in the 2027 cycle.

Nine of Miami's 11 four-star commits announced their decisions after the start of March. While the communities surrounding Miami are never devoid of high-end football talent, eight of the four-star prospects the Hurricanes have added came from outside of state borders. The most notable of these out-of-state commits is quarterback Israel Abrams, who ranks as the No. 2 signal-caller in the class.

Clemson's push on the recruiting trail is a more recent development. Eight of the Tigers' 11 four-star commits announced their decisions within the last month, and all but one of the four-stars are from other states. Running back Gary Walker (No. 8) and linebacker Bryce Kish (No. 10) are the only prospects who rank among the top 10 at their position group.

Oregon joined the group of programs with 11 four-star commits in the 2027 cycle when linebacker Toa Satele announced his commitment on Wednesday.

The Ducks are still in search of an elusive five-star prospect, but five of their four-star recruits rank among the top 10 prospects in their position groups.