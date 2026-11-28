Rivalry Week in college football took another unexpected turn on Saturday as a coveted recruit switched allegiances from one rival to another on the day of their big game.

Hours before Alabama and Auburn are set to decide the matter on the field, a top 100 high school player turned heads with his commitment decision.

War Eagle to Roll Tide

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“I have flipped my commitment from Auburn to Alabama,” said three-star Baltimore (Md.) defensive back prospect James Branch, in a statement to Rivals.

Until now, Branch had been an Auburn man, and a key addition to the program’s burgeoning 2027 recruiting efforts under head coach Alex Golesh.

Branch rates as the No. 84 overall safety in the 2027 college football recruiting class and a top 20 player from the state of Maryland.

He had given his pledge to the Tigers during the summer evaluation period, but after that, suddenly momentum started to build behind the scenes from Tuscaloosa.

“Never thought in a million years this was going to happen. In the end, I chose Alabama because of development, the culture there, and the coaching staff,” Branch added.

Alabama moved in aggressively

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The coaching staff clearly did its part, taking advantage of a decrease in communication between Auburn and Branch following his commitment there.

Alabama jumped into the fray, extending an official offer to the defensive back on Nov. 8, and went to work quickly building a relationship with him in the midst of its 2026 season.

That interest and communication culminated in an official visit to Tuscaloosa, and clearly whatever they said did the part, convincing Branch to back out of his Auburn pledge and jump to the other side of the Iron Bowl hostilities.

The effort made by Crimson Tide linebackers coach Chuck Morrell proved integral. His communication made Branch feel like a priority for the program, enough to sway his loyalty across the state.

A solid pickup for a Bama team on the rise

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Bringing in top 100 recruits is something Alabama is supposed to do easily, but doing so by flipping a prospect from your arch-rival is even better.

Going into Auburn country and plucking a promising defensive back from its rotation is another feather in the cap for the Kalen DeBoer coaching staff.

And it comes in a 2026 season that finds Alabama seemingly on course for a return to the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide enter Saturday’s Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn with a 9-2 overall record and a plush No. 6 ranking from the playoff selection committee.

As more than two touchdown favorites, Alabama looks poised for a good seed in the national championship race whatever happens this weekend.

(Rivals)