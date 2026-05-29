National Power Pulls Ahead in 5-Team Battle for College Football's No. 4 WR

One of the best wide receiver prospects coming out of high school is fast approaching a major recruiting decision, and college football’s marquee programs are lining up to earn his consideration as time winds down on his process.

Five-star Glassboro (N.J.) wide receiver Xavier Sabb is set to hit the road in what will be a very active month of June, with some blue-chip SEC programs and one Big Ten hopeful lining up to make a good impression.

Lane Kiffin lines up first

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As part of the all-star weekend taking place at LSU in the coming days, Sabb will be among the high-profile guests of the program as it hosts an array of five-star prospects, according to Rivals.

Among them will be No. 1 wide receiver and Texas commit Easton Royal in addition to college football’s top overall 2027 recruit and Texas Tech defensive lineman pledge Jalen Brewster , while also hosting Sabb to check out the Tigers’ program.

LSU entered the picture for Sabb relatively late in his process, extending an offer in early May, and is going all in with what is clearly a significant push to make him their big wide receiver gain in this cycle.

Georgia

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Kirby Smart’s program has maintained steady interest and was included in Sabb’s previous list of 10 prospective finalists as it looks to secure an impact receiver pledge in 2027.

Georgia emerged as a leader in Sabb’s recruitment alongside Miami and Tennessee back during February following the receiver’s unofficial visits to Athens, and he’s poised to take an official meet with the Bulldogs on June 5.

Tennessee

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Another long-time pursuer out of the SEC, the Volunteers have shown consistent interest in Sabb for the previous two years as a priority receiving target as they look to build on a solid class that already includes No. 10 wideout Kesean Bowman.

Sabb confirmed in recent comments that he will take an official visit to Tennessee during the weekend of June 12.

Alabama

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Having his brother already on the Crimson Tide roster, in the form of safety Keon Sabb, in addition to receiver Amari Sabb, who committed in February, are potentially-helpful inroads for Alabama to build on as they recruit the wideout.

Sabb has made multiple trips to Tuscaloosa to meet with Alabama staff, who are recruiting him particularly hard as a receiver prospect, building on unofficial trips he has made there, and with an official set for June 9.

Oregon

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The outlier from the Big Ten in the mix, Oregon has been a consistent presence and was included in Sabb’s list of finalists, making visits to the program and expressing a likeness for the coaching staff and its winning culture.

Ranking inside the top 10 of the 2027 recruiting stack this cycle, the Ducks have pledges from No. 3 quarterback Will Mencl, No. 9 edge Rashad Streets, and No. 5 safety Semaj Stanford, but still await a commitment from a blue-chip wideout to that group.

Oregon is set to be Sabb’s final official visit on June 18, where the school will look to take advantage and leave him with the best final impression.

A blue-chip WR prospect

Sabb is a multi-sport athlete with plus speed, quickness, and playmaking ability, currently projected as the No. 4 wide receiver in America, according to an average of national recruiting opinion.

His production as a junior is noteworthy, catching 59 passes for 897 yards with 15 touchdowns, plus some notable defensive and special teams impact that highlight his versatility and athleticism.

Dynamic after the catch with serious YAC ability and big-play threat, Sabb combines competitive toughness with high football IQ, and figures to emerge as a quick-impact Power Four perimeter threat with real special teams upside.

(Rivals)