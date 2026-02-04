5-star recruit reportedly inks $6.5 million deal with major college football program

One of the highest-ranked recruits in the 2026 college football recruiting class has cemented his commitment, and in the process secured a serious financial package, too.

Five-star Mater Dei (Calif.) tight end Mark Bowman revealed his pledge to home-town USC, and the program is reportedly putting down seven figures to keep him on the roster.

How much is USC paying?

“A lot of f--king money,” according to a Big 12 general manager.

The total figure? That’s estimated to be anywhere from $5 million to $6.5 million in a deal that will span over the next three football seasons, according to On3 Sports.

Trojans getting aggressive

USC hasn’t been afraid to spend in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as the same outlet reported multiple general managers claiming the program spent the most of any in the country.

Their total spend for the current cycle was estimated at $10 million to $12 million, according to a member of an SEC football program, with a good chunk going to Bowman, spread out over future years.

“Mark Bowman got paid,” a general manager said, via On3 Sports.

He added: “That guy has to be a major hit, a grand slam.”

Judging by what recruiting experts have said about Bowman, the Trojans could have a generational offensive fixture on their hands.

How he ranks as a recruit

Bowman has consistently been named one of the top 35 high school football prospects in the country by analysts when judging the 2026 cycle.

That includes his being considered among the top-five ranked players not only in the state of California, but at his position nationally.

Bowman is currently listed as the No. 4 overall tight end prospect in the country, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

That average positions the Mater Dei prospect as the fourth-best player in the state of California and the No. 31 overall recruit irrespective of position in 2026.

The player is listed as the No. 2 tight end in the country and the No. 29 overall recruit, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Scouting report

Rivals director of scouting Charles Power hails Bowman as a “technical pass-catcher who is one of the best route-running tight end prospects we’ve seen in recent years.”

The tight end has “elite quickness, which he uses to separate off the line of scrimmage and within his routes,” and is “able to snap off defenders at will,” Power added.

What he’s done on the field

Bowman starred for Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif., one of the most prestigious high school football factories in the country.

He caught 4 touchdowns despite finishing with just 11 receptions for 125 yards in his first varsity season, but his production jumped from there.

Bowman had 31 grabs for 427 yards with eight touchdowns in his second season, finishing his varsity career with 922 yards and 14 scores.

(On3)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams