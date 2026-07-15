College Football's No. 2 RB Recruit Sweepstakes Down to Two National Powers

Just a week away from a final decision, the most consequential – and potentially the most expensive – running back recruit still on the big board has narrowed his attention to two elite college football finalists.

Consensus five-star, No. 2 ranked running back David Gabriel Georges is fast approaching his commitment, with an intense SEC vs. Big Ten battle coming down to the wire.

In the Big Ten’s corner…

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That is still Ohio State, which took the earliest and most prominent position in Georges’ recruitment and has only further cemented its position as time went on.

Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has developed the most pronounced relationship with the prospect, dating back to when the former was at Oregon, maintaining and intensifying contact after landing with Ryan Day’s program and keeping it in the forefront.

Locklyn has met with Georges’ family in the prospect’s native Canada, and Ohio State has hosted him on multiple occasions, highlighting the Buckeyes’ recent success, history of producing NFL-caliber running backs and offensive linemen, and its proven playoff and national title chances.

And in the SEC’s corner…

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Tennessee remains the other primary contender for the star running back out of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn., and is apparently willing to go one very expensive step further.

In the days winding down to his decision, a bombshell On3 report emerged that Tennessee, which just joined forces with Adidas, is orchestrating a serious NIL offer that would pay the prospect in the neighborhood of $2 million per season over a three-year pact with the school.

Insider opinion estimates Ohio State’s current pitch at more than $1 million per year, but with the understanding that more is to come once he commits, given the program’s relationship with Nike.

Georges’ uncle has speculated that the Vols have moved ahead of the Buckeyes in the player’s thinking, and insinuated recently that the prospect has already decided.

“I didn’t say anything,” the recruit responded in an X post.

Uber-elite RB prospect

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Kemon Spell may be named the No. 1 running back in this particular class, but Georges was never far behind, and those big dollar amounts Tennessee and Ohio State are willing to pay underlie just how good he can be.

For now, he’s considered the consensus No. 2 rusher in this class when taking an industry-weighted average of national expert recruiting opinion, an average that marks him as the No. 9 player at any position and the best prospect in Tennessee.

Georges presents as an immediate-impact skill input who combines explosive power to navigate through traffic and evade tacklers around the line of scrimmage with a violent running style that makes him hard to bring down in the open field.

When does he decide?

Time is running out on Georges’ recruitment, with the five-star running back poised to make his decision public on July 22.

It’s down to the Bucks and the Vols in the biggest race at the position.