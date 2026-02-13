Prized WR Recruit Draws Interest from Elite Programs after SEC Decommitment

An SEC powerhouse is suddenly down one prominent commitment in the 2027 football recruiting cycle, but two other elite college programs could find themselves in the race.

Three-star Bishop Gorman (Nev.) wide receiver Gavin Honore has changed his mind after a previous pledge and two contenders have suddenly entered the picture instead, according to Rivals.

Georgia was originally in the picture for Honore, but the Bulldogs lost their grip on his commitment after player connection coach and assistant running backs coach David Hill took a position with Colorado State, and now a pair of new schools are in the mix.

Big Ten player emerges

Suddenly in the picture is Michigan and first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, as the player has been in contact with the new staff.

But the up-and-coming 28-year-old wide receivers coach Micah Simon could be the Wolverines’ ace in the hole in their effort to get Honore to Ann Arbor.

Simon has a connection with the wide receiver, and it might play a role in the player’s interest in the school, according to the report.

Michigan ranks inside the top dozen nationally in the latest 2027 recruiting rankings despite having just four commitments thus far, but no wide receivers.

SEC up and comer in play

The other school emerging for Honore appears to be Vanderbilt , and its rising position inside the SEC could be an important development for attracting the wide receiver.

The presence of quarterback Jared Curtis could have some influence there, as well.

Curtis was the second-ranked quarterback in the 2026 cycle, and he also decommitted from Georgia before announcing his final pledge to the Commodores.

Having him in place could be attractive for a wide receiver when making a decision, and Vanderbilt has been in contact with Honore in recent weeks, Rivals revealed.

Vanderbilt has the No. 14 class in the 2027 recruiting cycle, according to industry consensus.

That group includes a wide receiver in its ranks, after earning the pledge of three-star Crandall (Tex.) wideout Jeremiah Douglas, although other schools are involved in trying to poach him away .

It’s not often you see players swap Georgia for Vanderbilt in the world of SEC recruiting, but the recent success of the Commodores program under head coach Clark Lea, going 17-9 in the last two seasons after a 2-10 stretch the year before, has made that a realistic possibility.

Honore decommits from Georgia

The wide receiver announced his decision to back out of his previous commitment to the Bulldogs in a social media message.

“After careful consideration and much prayer, I have decided to re-open my recruitment and decommit from the University of Georgia,” he said in an X post.

Georgia would prefer to have Honore onside, but it still boasts solid 2027 pledges.

Chief among them is Kemon Spell, the consensus five-star McKeesport (Pa.) running back considered the top rusher in the class.

How he ranks as a recruit

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound wideout currently sits well inside the top 100 nationally among players at his position.

Honore is currently listed as the No. 70 overall wide receiver and the fourth-best prospect in the state of Nevada, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

That average also names the wide receiver as the No. 508 overall recruit in the country.

What he’s done on the field

Over the last two seasons, Honore has amassed 721 total receiving yards off 46 receptions while averaging 16 yards per catch and scoring 8 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Michigan and Vanderbilt are the two programs that are getting an early start for Honore after leaving Georgia, but more schools are expected to be interested in the future.

