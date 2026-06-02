Fresh Update Emerges on College Football's No. 1 Prospect as Recruiting Battle Intensifies

The best overall player in the 2027 college football recruiting class has already named his commitment to one reigning Power Four conference champion and playoff contender, but that has done little to stop other schools from looking to make him defect.

Five-star Cedar Hill (Tex.) defensive lineman Jalen Brewster is on the books as a Red Raider and the highlight of their No. 2 ranked recruiting class, a pair of SEC heavyweights and the reigning national champion of college football could be gaining ground in trying to change his mind.

Who is trying to flip the No. 1 recruit in the country?

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Right now, Brewster remains a Texas Tech commitment, as he has since giving his pledge to Joey McGuire back in October, but other serious programs have entered the conversation since then.

LSU could be out in front among that cohort, hosting Brewster to campus during its recent five-star weekend when it brought in several blue-chip prospects including top-ranked wideout and Texas commit Easton Royal recently.

Brewster spent extended personal time with head coach Lane Kiffin and new special recruiting and defensive assistant Ed Orgeron, who coached LSU during its historic 2019 title run, on his most recent visit as they look to add to a 10th ranked class that features five very elite commitments.

Florida offered Brewster in May 2025, prior to the hiring of Jon Sumrall as head coach, and has significantly ramped up its pursuit of the lineman this spring under the new staff.

Brewster visited Gainesville multiple times over the spring, including in early March for spring practice and was present for the Gators’ annual spring scrimmage, rating the program very highly, and has met with UF defensive line coach Graham Chatman.

Two other schools to watch

Reigning national champion Indiana has maintained a serious, long-term interest in Brewster, extending an offer initially in September, and has continued recruiting him after his pledge to the Red Raiders, culminating in a reported official visit to IU in April.

Curt Cignetti’s program “gave me some thinking to do for sure,” Brewster said after that meet.

Hometown contender SMU has also been in the mix, suddenly emerging as a “big contender” following what turned out to be a very impressive visit with the prospect in early May, one of several trips the Metroplex area recruit has taken to see the Mustangs in person.

What are the chances Brewster could actually flip?

The No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class has already made his commitment but several college football programs remain in pursuit. | @jbrewster__/IG

While the nation’s No. 1 overall high school football recruit is happy to be feted by college football’s top flight programs, it remains the near consensus of opinion among experts that he will remain with Texas Tech.

That also remains the stated position of Brewster himself, who maintains that he is locked in with the Red Raiders and is just taking advantage of what any top-ranked recruit would do in his place.

Still, Brewster’s openness to visiting those programs signals that he is credibly evaluating alternatives during what should be an impactful summer evaluation period, which is more or less typical for a top-tier prospect with several intriguing options in front of him.

But a commitment and subsequent reassurances don’t make most recruits impervious to a flip, especially in this case after the exit of former Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch from the school earlier this offseason.

It was his presence influenced Brewster’s initial commitment, and his departure was the major development that inspired Brewster to more seriously consider offers from other schools.

Whatever happens, we should know more after June 19, the current scheduled date for Brewster to take his last official visit, to Texas Tech.

America's No. 1 recruit

A premier defensive line prospect with elite physical tools and very disruptive upside in the trenches, Brewster combines an explosive first-step speed with aggressive handwork against opposing blockers, collapsing pockets and winning at the point of attack.

Expert recruiting opinion is of one mind on Brewster, naming him the consensus No. 1 defensive lineman in the country, and an industry-weighted average of the national services call him the best overall recruit in the 2027 class at any position.