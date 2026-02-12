Nation's No. 5 IOL Announces Top 5 College Football Programs

One of the most sought-after interior offensive linemen in the 2027 college football recruiting class is arousing considerable interest from several programs, but a few are currently sticking out from the pack as he nears a decision.

Four-star Grayson (Ga.) offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma has narrowed his interest down to five elite college football programs, he revealed to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Three of those schools hail from the SEC, while another just played for the national title, and one notable Big Ten program is currently in the conversation.

SEC program in the lead?

Georgia currently sits among the top-five nationally in the 2027 football recruiting rankings, and could be the favorite for the in-state guard.

“I like them so much because of the guys they have developed and put in the league,” Agbanoma said via Rivals.

One of the Bulldogs’ current half-dozen 2027 commitments plays up front and is one of the best in the country, as four-star Fairburn (Ga.) offensive tackle Kelsey Adams, rated the No. 6 player at the position, has pledged to Kirby Smart.

Georgia is slated to welcome Agbanoma on June 19, according to the report.

Bulldogs’ rival also in play

First-year head coach Jon Sumrall is still getting acclimated at Florida , and landing a player of Agbanoma’s potential would be a major early recruiting gain.

So far, the Gators have just one 2027 pledge, the No. 13 ranked four-star cornerback Amare Nugent, enough to put the class inside the top 50 nationally.

The lineman is scheduled to meet with Florida on June 11, according to Rivals.

Big Ten insurgent in the mix

Nebraska looks like a real possibility for the lineman, earning consideration as one of his top-five programs right now.

“The coaches really seal the deal for me. They have been great,” Agbanoma told Rivals of the Cornhuskers program.

“I can tell that Coach Rhule and Coach Wade are 100 percent going to get Nebraska back on top. And it’s really tempting to be a part of that.”

Nebraska and Agbanoma will get acquainted on June 5, per Rivals.

Another SEC school in play

Texas A&M is firmly in the conversation for the offensive lineman, and its head coach was on the receiving end of some big compliments from the prospect.

“I really like what [Mike] Elko has going on,” he said.

“He is building the program to become what it’s always meant to be.”

From what experts are saying, Texas A&M is well on its way on the recruiting front, earning a consensus top-five ranking nationally.

That includes a No. 2 placement on the 247Sports board, with 10 listed commitments, including two of the 20 best offensive linemen in the country.

Four-star No. 9 ranked offensive tackle DeMarrion Johnson has given his pledge to Elko, as has four-star No. 16 OT Kaeden Scott.

Agbanoma will be in College Station to meet with the Aggies on May 28.

CFP runner-up is involved

Miami just played for the national championship and sits inside the top 20 of the 2027 recruiting rankings.

That group currently includes three-star Wellington (Fla.) offensive tackle Zaquan Linton, one of the 60 best linemen in the nation.

Agbanoma is set to visit with the Hurricanes at a later, yet to be determined, date.

How he ranks as a recruit

Agbanoma has been considered one of the most elite interior offensive linemen in the country by analysts when assessing the 2027 football recruiting cycle.

The player is currently rated as the No. 5 interior lineman in the nation and is named the No. 12 overall player from the state of Georgia, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

That average considers Agbanoma as the No. 89 overall prospect at any position while earning a consensus four-star rating from experts.

What the experts are saying

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine is siding strongly with one SEC program.

Georgia is the current favorite among those schools Agbanoma has singled out, with a 15.2 percent chance to earn his pledge, according to that metric.

Nebraska is a close second with 10.9 percent likelihood, according to the RPM figures.

