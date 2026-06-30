College Football's No. 1 Recruiting Class Losing Ground in Race for Nation's Top CB

Zero hour is fast approaching for the top ranked uncommitted cornerback prospect coming out of high school in the 2027 college football recruiting stack.

Near-consensus five-star Cornelius (N.C.) cornerback Joshua Dobson is poised to announce his commitment decision on the first day of July, and while college football’s most dominant recruiting class has long been the favorite, other schools are narrowing their advantage late in the game.

Is the No. 1 class slipping?

Not from the No. 1 recruiting position nationally, perhaps, but top ranked Texas A&M is now perceived as fading in the race to earn Dobson’s commitment in the last remaining hours of his process, according to Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong.

That’s despite Mike Elko’s program establishing what insiders consider the longest and most consistent relationship with the player, initially recruiting him during his sophomore year, and Dobson has described the Aggies as “like home.”

Elko’s own experience as a defensive backs coach seems to be prominent in Dobson’s thinking, as is his program’s defensive-oriented approach, with A&M pitching the recruit on getting immediate playing time when he gets on campus.

But their edge could be narrowing based on moves made by two other prominent schools in recent weeks.

Kyle Whittingham still in play

Michigan got into the Dobson sweepstakes after offering him in July, and has built serious momentum through a spring visit and another impressive official in mid June, one that he canceled a meet with LSU to visit Ann Arbor instead, which gave the prospect a very solid impression.

The only non-SEC outfit in the conversation, the Wolverines received high praise from Dobson for their player-friendly environment and Whittingham’s defensive bona fides, getting traction as a realistic contender this summer.

“Not a lot of people talk about them in my recruitment, which I don’t know why, but Michigan is strong ,” he notably revealed this spring.

Insurgent SEC program getting involved

It’s not just the two powerhouse programs who are in contention for the elite cornerback in the last hours before he reveals his commitment.

South Carolina is also making considerable headway for the player, accentuating personal and regional ties, with head coach Shane Beamer making Dobson a priority since the prospect was in junior high, and Gamecocks defensive backs coach Torrian Gray has also been heavily involved for the school.

Dobson has spoken positively about the South Carolina staff, taking in the school personally with his final official visit, and the program has been surging late as a genuine competitor alongside the Aggies and Wolverines.

The NIL package could also play a significant role, as the Gamecocks reportedly have “the biggest financial opportunity on the table,” according to Wiltfong.

An elite DB prospect

Considered the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the country by Rivals and ESPN analysts and as the No. 12 overall prospect at any position by a consensus of recruiting opinion, Dobson presents a rare combination of size, speed, and technical refinement.

Boasting fluid athleticism and explosive change of direction ability, Dobson is patient in coverage and has the instincts to anticipate receivers’ moves, with the added ability of contributing as a return specialist.

When will we know?

Dobson, the top remaining uncommitted cornerback in the nation, is set to reveal his commitment decision on July 1 for Rivals Summer Signing Day.