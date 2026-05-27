America's No. 2 Ranked CB Emerges as Top Target for Two College Football Giants

A burgeoning high school hopeful being considered one of the very best cornerbacks in the nation is drawing closer to what should be a consequential recruiting decision, and a couple of college football heavyweights are still in contention to earn his pledge.

Five-star Cornelius (N.C.) cornerback Joshua Dobson is fast approaching what will be an important commitment announcement in the future, and while one SEC contender looks like the favorite, a Big Ten power and some other schools are still jostling for position.

Who’s in the lead?

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As has often been the case in the 2027 cycle, that looks like Texas A&M.

College football’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class this offseason, and by a considerable margin, has stacked up a collection of talent that includes 13 blue-chip prospects among its 15-member class, including a stunning rotation of five 5-star players.

Dobson, who could be their sixth, has been a priority target for the Aggies since they extended an offer reportedly back in 2024, hosting him to College Station for multiple visits, and insiders frequently report that he has been very impressed with their whole operation.

Defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson has been heavily involved in the school’s outreach to Dobson, a campaign of consistent, high-level pursuit and very open communication, which is set to include a reported official meetup from June 5-7.

Big Ten powerhouse moves ahead of Lane Kiffin

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Originally set to take an official visit to LSU, Dobson notably canceled that meeting in favor of setting up a get together with Michigan, which has emerged as the “biggest challenger” in the race to get the corner, according to Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong.

Veteran coach Kyle Whittingham hasn’t wasted any time in building a serious contender since taking the Wolverines job this offseason, boasting the No. 11 ranked recruiting class in America with 10 blue-chip prospects among their 15 current pledges.

New defensive backs coach Jernaro Gilford has been the key point of contact between Michigan and Dobson, with his effort centering around replacing LSU on his visit schedule, a move that proved successful and revealed UM’s solid position in the race.

“Not a lot of people talk about them in my recruitment, which I don’t know why, but Michigan is strong ,” Dobson notably revealed to On3 Sports.

A serious contender with real momentum, the Wolverines are in strong contention for the cornerback, considered the No. 2 player at his position by Rivals and ESPN analysts, and the addition of that new visit should position them even better heading into the summer evaluation period.

Michigan is set to host Dobson from June 11-13, according to reports.

Two other SEC challengers looking to make a move

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It’s not only the Aggies and Wolverines who are in the picture for the blue-chip cornerback, with two additional SEC insurgents looking to get in the picture.

Auburn remains one of those two emergent contenders for Dobson, as first year head coach Alex Golesh builds a solid recruiting class in his debut effort, sitting inside the top 25 with notable gains like No. 4 running back Myson Johnson-Cook and No. 5 offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt .

Another to watch for Dobson is South Carolina, which ranks among the top 30 in the 2027 cycle with three of its nine commitments being blue-chip prospects, including No. 12 safety Jernard Albright and No. 15 defensive lineman John Archer.

But he looks like the Aggies’ to lose

That’s according to an emerging consensus of recruiting opinion, which places Mike Elko’s top-ranked recruiting class as the easy favorite for Dobson.

Texas A&M sits in first place, and well ahead of other schools, with an 86 percent chance to earn his eventual commitment, according to Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

That marks another massive swing on the prediction side for an elite recruit, as Dobson was considered a favorite for LSU back in March , but the new change in odds reflects how aggressive, and how convincing, the No. 1 ranked Aggies have been getting out in front.

(Rivals)