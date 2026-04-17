Nation's No. 7 EDGE Snubs Three College Football Programs in Landmark Decision

One of the top 50 overall prospects in the country has announced his landmark recruiting decision, giving one Big Ten program a major acquisition and leaving three other schools looking for answers at the position in 2027.

Four-star Greenwich (Conn.) defensive end/edge rusher Mekai Brown has revealed his commitment, producing some notable change around the top of the national recruiting rankings in what is becoming a very active 2027 cycle.

Where he is headed?

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Brown revealed his intention to play for USC, which moved into the No. 4 position of the industry weighted national recruiting rankings this spring.

In the process, a Trojans defense that has needed serious improvement finds itself with the pledge of a blue chip pass rusher with proven physicality at the point of attack and the speed to pursue and close in on ball carriers.

Brown can win battles with pure size and speed, but is also refining his skill set, boasting positional versatility off the edge, and with a ceiling as high as any defensive end in this cycle.

USC has been on a recruiting run recently, as Lincoln Riley signed the consensus No. 1 ranked class in 2026, and moving into the top five in 2027 with the Brown commitment this week.

What other schools were in the picture?

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For every winner on the recruiting front, there are more losers, and Brown’s decision leaves three elite college football programs looking for answers elsewhere.

First among that cohort was Ohio State, which has already made a splash at the position, securing the commitment of consensus No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs to its fifth ranked recruiting haul.

Notre Dame boasts a very strong defensive oriented class in 2027, and was in the running for the Greenwich product, but still awaits its first edge rushing prospect this cycle.

A pair of defensive linemen, including No. 7 ranked Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, have pledged to Ole Miss, which was in the mix for Brown prior to his decision to join Southern Cal.

One of the top 2027 defenders

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Few high school prospects at his position are thought to be better in 2027 than Brown.

Insiders have rated the Greenwich Day School product as the No. 7 edge rusher in the class, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Brown as the top overall player in the state of Connecticut and the No. 50 overall prospect in the nation regardless of position.

Brown is considered the sixth best edge rusher in the country and a four-star prospect, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 EDGE Mekai Brown has Committed to USC, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 235 EDGE chose the Trojans over Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Notre Dame



He’s ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



“All Glory To God #FightOn✌️”⁰⁰https://t.co/FzdUdTWNHd pic.twitter.com/zuRXuxT6WP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2026