College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect Emerges as Top Target for Five National Powerhouses

Five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright has emerged as the most important recruit to watch in the class of 2028.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Jacksonville, Florida, is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the class in Rivals' industry rankings.

In his first two seasons of varsity football at Mandarin High School, Wright combined for 77 receptions, 1,629 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was named the MVP of the 2024 FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in Naples, Florida.

Charles Power of Rivals called Wright "the most imposing wide receiver prospect early on in the 2028 cycle" and described his physique as "a readymade build that would not look out of place on a college football field as a fifteen-year-old" in a scouting report from March.

Miami and Texas are emerging as early leaders

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal shakes hands with Florida Gators defensive back Trikweze Bridges (7) after Hurricanes defeated the Gators during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals discussed Wright's early interests on a recent edition of "The Wiltfong Whiparound." Wiltfong said that Texas and Miami are the two programs making the strongest early pushes in Wright's recruitment.

"The Texas Longhorns are a program that has found themselves in a strong early position for Brysen Wright, alongside the in-state programs," Wiltfong said.

"The Miami Hurricanes are another program that's recruiting him probably the hardest of anybody in the group. (He's) in regular communication with Mario Cristobal, Coach (Kevin) Beard and that coaching staff."

Both the Hurricanes and the Longhorns have recruited five-star wide receiver talent to their 2027 classes. Texas currently holds a commitment from No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal, while Miami received a commitment from local five-star Nick Lennear back in March.

Other contenders in Wright's recruitment

Dec 1, 2025; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall smiles during the press conference at the Heavener Football Training Center at the University of Florida. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Longhorns and Hurricanes hold a clear advantage early in Wright's recruitment, Wiltfong outlined a trio of programs hoping to challenge them in the process.

"Florida's new staff has made an impression; they're excited to watch the Gators this fall and continue to build that relationship," Wiltfong said.

"Florida State, he's been on the radar with them since he was 12 or 13 years old, maybe they can turn around where they stand in this recruitment. Ohio State's another one that he has a keen eye on as he looks to build a relationship with Cortez Hankton."

The Buckeyes are in the midst of a long streak of successfully recruiting five-star wide receiver talent, and that includes the class of 2028. Jett Harrison, the son of former NFL wide receiver Marvin Harrison and brother of former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., committed to the Buckeyes on July 1.

As for the Gators and Seminoles, both have recruited blue-chip talent to their 2027 classes, but neither is expected to land a five-star wide receiver prospect. Florida's first 2028 commitment is that of a blue-chip wide receiver; Armani Strong, the No. 31 wide receiver in the class, committed to the Gators on June 28.