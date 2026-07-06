College Football’s No. 1 WR Emerges as Top Flip Target for Two Historic Powerhouses

Five-star wide receiver recruit Easton Royal committed to Texas in November, one day after the Longhorns upset then-undefeated Texas A&M. At the time, the pledge from the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking felt like a recruitment that was over.

Seven months later, it is anything but. Royal completed official visits to LSU, Tennessee, Florida and Texas this summer and still has not shut down his process.

After his official visit to Austin in late June, he told Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball, "Trying to lock down my commitment, and I think they did a really good job towards that, but you know obviously, me and my mom still got things to talk about, but they definitely set the tone the right way."

That is not the language of a locked-in commitment. And the two programs circling most aggressively both carry significant weight.

LSU, Florida keep pressure on five-star Texas commit Easton Royal

On a recent episode of the Wiltfong Whiparound on On3, recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons broke down where Royal's recruitment stands as the summer dead period approaches. Wiltfong said that confidence inside LSU's building has been building since Lane Kiffin's hiring.

"I think around LSU, ever since Lane Kiffin's been hired, he was one of the first recruits that Lane Kiffin reached out to, telling him that the offense is going to basically look like a video game," Wiltfong said. "I think there's been confidence around LSU that steady wins the race, that ultimately they can get him in the fold. And Florida has given him a lot to think about as well."

Simmons backed that up, citing a source involved in the recruitment. "LSU has a real shot to flip this one and keep this one home," Simmons said.

He also pointed to the receiver development track record that wide receivers coach George McDonald and Kiffin built together at Ole Miss, "putting guys in position to make plays, become wide receiver one for the NFL Combine."

Wiltfong acknowledged that Texas brings significant resources into the fight but noted something unusual about the dynamic. "Under the current landscape of Texas, they normally are buttoned up, and there's one here where someone's chipping away at them," Wiltfong said.

"He may stay at Texas, but I could easily see that sweater coming out in a merry flip in December and Easton Royal flips over to the Tigers from the Longhorns," Simmons said.

What makes Easton Royal worth the battle

Royal is a consensus five-star prospect who totaled 2,095 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior at Brother Martin, earning Louisiana 5A Offensive MVP and first-team all-state honors.

He ran a verified 10.17-second 100 meters and a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Future 50, where he won the fastest man competition. He followed that up by earning MVP honors at the Under Armour All-America Game.

The production and the measurables together explain why this recruitment has not cooled. Wiltfong noted that Texas "normally doesn't take early commitments" and that the Longhorns are battling harder than usual to keep Royal, a sign that the program views him as a foundational piece of the 2027 class.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has put several wideouts into the NFL in recent years, likely a big selling point to five-star receiver Easton Royal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Steve Sarkisian has coached Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and turned Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Matthew Golden into NFL draft picks at the position. That receiver pipeline is one of Texas' strongest selling points.

But Kiffin and McDonald bring similar resumes from Ole Miss, and they carry the hometown advantage. Royal told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman earlier this cycle that LSU and Florida were "definitely the two schools leading right now."

Royal also said a decision could come "possibly, maybe in July," but added that if not, he would wait until signing day. That timeline keeps this recruitment alive through the fall and potentially all the way to December.