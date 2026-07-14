Elite 5-Star Big Ten Recruit Ranked No. 1 Committed QB in Latest Rankings

Quarterback Will Mencl was one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2027 before he announced his commitment to Oregon. Since that decision, Mencl's stock has been on the rise across different recruiting services.

Mencl received more praise from a recruiting service when Rivals revealed a new set of rankings on Monday. According to the Rivals 300 rankings, Mencl ranks as the No. 1 committed quarterback in the class of 2027.

Where is Mencl slotted in other recruiting rankings?

On Rivals' industry rankings, Mencl is the No. 4 quarterback, No. 1 prospect in Arizona and the No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2027. He is the No. 7 quarterback, No. 1 prospect in Arizona and No. 80 overall prospect on 247Sports.

Mencl finished his junior season at Chandler High School with 3,815 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and five interceptions, all while guiding his team to an appearance in the Arizona Open Division championship. Following the 2025 campaign, Mencl participated in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl and the Elite 11.

Charles Power of Rivals said Mencl "is a high-level processor who plays with advanced timing" while noting his dual-threat capabilities in a scouting report from May. Rivals' comparison for Mencl is former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, another efficient passer known for his dual-threat playmaking.

Which other programs pursued Mencl in his recruitment?

Auburn Tigers football head coach Alex Golesh speaks during a press conference at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mencl took visits to both Auburn and Penn State in the months leading up to his commitment to Oregon.

Auburn did not begin its recruitment until after it hired Alex Golesh as Hugh Freeze's successor; the Tigers offered him in mid-December and hosted him on visits in January and March. The Tigers wound up receiving a commitment from three-star quarterback Gary Chatman in the weeks after Mencl committed to the Ducks.

Like Auburn, Penn State made a coaching change before it began its push for Mencl. Additionally, the Nittany Lions were in the sweepstakes for Peter Bourque, the No. 9 quarterback on Rivals' rankings, between his decommitment from Michigan and eventual commitment to Virginia Tech.

Who ranks behind Mencl in Rivals' updated rankings?

From left to right, Donald Tabron II, 16, Donovan Dooley, 40, owner and founder of Quarterback University, Trae Taylor, 16, and Bryce Underwood, 17, take a photo together after participating in a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska commit Trae Taylor is the only other prospect listed as a five-star in Rivals' rankings of committed quarterbacks. The Omaha, Nebraska native committed to the Cornhuskers all the way back on May 1, 2025.

The highest-rated of the eight four-star commitments on Rivals' list is Jake Nawrot. The Chicago area prospect committed to Kentucky on April 12, becoming one piece of what is a historically strong first recruiting class for Will Stein in Lexington.