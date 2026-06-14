The top talents in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle are rapidly committing in June of the 2026 offseason.

Many prospects committed to a program before taking official visits, and some have announced their decisions in the middle of visits. At this point, only a quarter of all five-star prospects have not committed to their future schools.

Defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is a member of the dwindling population of uncommitted five-stars. The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder from Chatsworth, California, ranks as the No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 3 prospect in California and the No. 31 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

Fakatou spent the first three years of his high school career at Orange Lutheran High School before transferring to Sierra Canyon School in the 2026 offseason.

He tallied 69 tackles, seven sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and 14 quarterback hurries in the 2025 season, per MaxPreps. Fakatou also participated in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl at the beginning of January.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said that Fakatou is "likely to kick inside at the next level, but settle in as a 4i in an odd front as that would allow him to read, react and create up-field push" in a scouting report from the Polynesian Bowl.

Fakatou took a step closer to his commitment on Friday by canceling his official visits to Oregon and Notre Dame. The Ducks hold a pair of commitments from blue-chip defensive linemen, and David Folorunsho, the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class, committed to the Fighting Irish on May 15.

With those cancellations, Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Fakatou is down to three finalists in his recruitment.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes offered Fakatou his scholarship in late May of 2025. Ohio State received the first of Fakatou's three official visits this summer on May 29.

All but one of Ohio State's current 13 commits are of the blue-chip variety, and many of these commitments are from linemen. However, the Buckeyes have yet to land an interior defensive lineman; five-star DJ Jacobs and four-star Wyatt Smith are both committed to the class as defensive ends.

Georgia

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs extended their offer to Fakatou in early August of 2025. He officially visited Georgia on June 1, a visit in which the Bulldogs' staff was reportedly blown away by his size and intangibles.

A commitment from Fakatou would mark the first big splash from the Bulldogs on the defensive line in the 2027 cycle. Currently, Georgia holds commitments from three-star defensive end Olayiwola Taiwo and three-star defensive lineman Waylon Wooten.

Texas

The Longhorns were the earliest of Fakatou's finalists to offer him a scholarship in January of 2025. He visited for Texas' 2025 regular season finale against Texas A&M, and his official visit to the Longhorns on June 5 marked his final visit of the summer.

Texas may have received a boon in Fakatou's recruitment with Kasi Currie's commitment on Thursday. Currie ranks as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the class and is now a teammate of Fakatou's at Sierra Canyon.