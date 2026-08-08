College Football's No. 2 Overall Recruit Predicted to Commit to Major Program

The No. 2 prospect in the 2028 college football recruiting cycle is reportedly inching closer to his commitment.

Rivals recruiting insiders Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman have both logged predictions for five-star defensive end Jalanie George to commit to Washington. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound prospect is the No. 1 prospect in Arizona according to the Rivals 300, Rivals' industry rankings and the ESPN 300 for the class of 2028.

A look at George's recruiting profile

George finished his sophomore season at Desert Edge High School with 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a pair of pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He has received an invitation to the 2027 Adidas Polynesian Bowl.

Charles Power of Rivals said that George "shows advanced play speed, tracking down ball carriers in backside pursuit" and noted his "positional versatility and upside along the defensive front" in a scouting report from March.

George could mark Washington's first five-star signee under Jedd Fisch

Sep 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) looks to pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Sam Huard was the last five-star prospect to sign with the Huskies back in the 2021 recruiting cycle. It's been even longer since Washington reeled in a blue-chip defensive end prospect; George would be the first to commit since Sav'ell Smalls in the class of 2020. Jimmy Lake was the head coach of the Huskies when they signed those recruits.

The Huskies hold commitments from a pair of four-star defensive linemen, Tevita Nonu and Jon Ioane, in their 2027 class. However, the only defensive end to commit to Washington in the cycle is Chaz Gray, a three-star prospect from New Jersey.

Other contenders in George's recruitment

George has visited multiple Power Four programs across the country over the last six months of his recruitment. In the SEC, George has ventured to Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida.

The Tigers and Gators both found blue-chip defensive end talent from Maryland to add to their 2027 classes; Auburn landed a pair of top-30 defensive end prospects in James Pace and Rion Jackson, while Florida reeled in Cahron Wheeler, the No. 14 defensive end in the cycle. Memphis area prospect Antwan Jackson was the blue-chip defensive end for Ole Miss in the class of 2027.

George unofficially visited both Wisconsin and Miami in June. Those two programs are polar opposites in their current recruitment of edge talent; the Hurricanes have reeled in top-end talent at the position in virtually every cycle under Mario Cristobal, but the Badgers have only landed one blue-chip defensive end prospect in Luke Fickell's tenure.