College Football's No. 2 Safety Announces Unexpected Decision Ahead of Official Visits

The official visit period for 2027 college football prospects is in full swing.

The purpose of these visits for many prospects is to determine which program they fit most with, so they can commit after taking the visits. Some prospects are visiting programs with a commitment in the rearview mirror, with several visiting the program they are committed to.

One prospect that announced a commitment ahead of his official visits is four-star safety JayQuan Snell, who committed to Texas A&M on Nov. 16, 2025. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound prospect from Waxahachie, Texas, ranks as the No. 2 safety, No. 7 prospect in Texas and No. 40 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

In three seasons of varsity football at Waxahachie High School, Snell has logged 175 tackles, 12 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception. Snell also participates in the long jump, triple jump and 200-meter dash for Waxahachie's track and field team.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said Snell is "in contention for biggest hitter in the 2027 class based on early evidence" and described him as an "enforcer who's an elite striker and thrives playing forward" in a scouting report from September of 2025.

Snell is one of two blue-chip safety prospects the Aggies landed last November. The other is No. 1 overall safety Kamarui Dorsey, who shut down his recruitment at the end of May.

Similar to Dorsey, Snell took a step toward shutting down his recruitment on Friday by announcing his intent to visit Texas A&M and canceling other official visits this summer. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that two other in-state powerhouses were expected to host Snell on official visits.

Texas

The Longhorns pitched their offer to Snell in April of 2024, nearly three months after the Aggies offered him a scholarship. Snell visited Texas in both April and June of 2025.

The state of Texas gifted the Longhorns a safety prospect in three-star Greedy James on Dec. 3, 2025. However, the only blue-chip defenders to commit to the Longhorns so far are defensive ends.

Texas Tech

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire looks on from the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders were the latest program to offer Snell among those on his original visit list, pitching the offer in May of 2024. Snell never ventured to Lubbock for a visit of any kind between the time he received his offer and canceled his other official visits.

Texas Tech has made its mark when recruiting blue-chippers in the 2027 cycle; it holds commits from No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster and No. 3 defensive end Anthony Sweeney. However, the Red Raiders are still in search of their first defensive back commit in the class.