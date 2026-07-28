5-Star Texas A&M Commit Ranked No. 1 Safety in Latest College Football Recruiting Rankings

Five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey was among the earlier blue-chip commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder committed to Texas A&M back on Nov. 1, becoming the fifth blue-chip prospect to pledge himself to the Aggies' 2027 class. In the months following his commitment, Dorsey has received continual adulation from recruiting services.

Rivals showered Dorsey with more praise in a new set of rankings it released on Monday. Dorsey ranks atop Rivals' list of the top 10 committed safety prospects in the class of 2027.

Where does Dorsey sit in other 2027 recruiting rankings?

Dorsey is the No. 1 safety and No. 2 prospect in Texas on both Rivals' industry rankings and the Rivals 300. ESPN also considers Dorsey a five-star prospect and the No. 2 prospect from Texas, but it ranks USC safety commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson ahead of him. 247Sports considers Dorsey the No. 1 safety, but not a five-star prospect.

In his first three seasons with Hampton High School, Dorsey combined for 168 tackles, seven tackles for loss and eight interceptions. Cody Bellaire of Rivals described Dorsey as a "physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover" in an evaluation from March.

How did Dorsey's commitment impact Texas A&M's 2027 class?

Dorsey began the domino effect of blue-chip defensive back commitments to the Aggies in November of 2025.

Two weeks after Dorsey announced his decision, the Aggies reeled in a commitment from Raylaun Henry, the No. 4 cornerback in the class. One day after Henry's commitment, Texas A&M received a commitment from JayQuan Snell, the No. 2 safety in the class.

Dorsey was also the first of the pentad of five-star prospects to commit to Texas A&M in the 2027 cycle. The Aggies hold three commitments from the top prospects at their positions: Dorsey, offensive tackle Mark Matthews and linebacker Kaden Henderson.

What programs did Dorsey commit to Texas A&M over?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Power Four programs in Dorsey's home state hosted him on visits in the earlier stages of his recruitment. Georgia received a spring practice visit from him in March of 2025, and Georgia Tech hosted Dorsey on visits in July of 2024 and for its game against Clemson in 2025.

The Bulldogs received a commitment from Adryan Cole on July 18, an in-state prospect and the No. 4 safety in the Rivals 300. The Yellow Jackets hold commitments from nine blue-chip prospects, but none are from defensive backs.

Nebraska also received a pair of visits from Dorsey; the first was in June of 2025, and the second was for its game against Michigan last season. The Cornhuskers recruited No. 3 safety Tory Pittman to their class all the way back on Aug. 15, 2025.