College Football's No. 5 EDGE Recruit Makes Decision That Shakes Up Two National Powers

Four-star defensive end Darieon Prescott has just ended a battle between three of the strongest powers on the recruiting trail this summer.

Prescott committed to Notre Dame on Monday, choosing the Fighting Irish over Oregon and Texas A&M.

Where does Prescott rank in the class of 2028?

Rivals slots Prescott as the No. 5 defensive end, No. 1 prospect from Illinois and the No. 18 overall prospect on its industry rankings for the class of 2028.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder logged 65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight pass breakups, a trio of forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries in his sophomore season at Bolingbrook High School. Prescott has also ran in the 200-meter dash for Bolingbrook's track team as a freshman.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports called Prescott a "budding edge player with exceptional physical features that should give defensive coordinators multiple deployment options" and noted his ability to "beat blocks with his get-off and snap anticipation" in an evaluation from May.

How does Prescott's commitment impact Notre Dame?

Head coach Marcus Freeman, right, taps running back Aneyas Williams on the helmet during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Friday, March 20, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prescott marks the first blue-chip commitment of the Fighting Irish's 2028 class. Kicker Owen Davies committed to Notre Dame on June 10, and the Fighting Irish picked up a legacy commitment from safety Andre Jones on June 22.

Much of Notre Dame's success in the 2027 cycle stems from recruiting high-level talent along the defensive line. The Fighting Irish recruited three blue-chip defensive end prospects to their 2027 class, one of which is a five-star prospect in Abraham Sesay. Prescott's commitment allows for Notre Dame to maintain that strength into the class of 2028.

Additionally, Prescott's decision is a reassertion of Notre Dame's dominance when it comes to recruiting Chicago and surrounding areas. Three of the Fighting Irish's blue-chip commits in the class of 2027 play for Catholic schools around Chicago.

Impact of Prescott's decision on Oregon and Texas A&M

Texas A&M rode the momentum from its strong start with the class of 2027 last fall into the spring and summer months.

The Aggies landed three commitments from blue-chip defensive ends in the 2027 cycle, including one from five-star Zyron Forstall. Texas A&M's sole 2028 commitment is from Chance Archangel, a four-star prospect from Louisiana and the No. 24 defensive end in the class.

Oregon is still on the hunt for its first 2028 commitment. One of the Ducks' two five-star commitments in the class of 2027 came from defensive end Rashad Streets on April 3; Streets is the No. 7 defensive end in the class. The only other defensive end commit came from in-state three-star prospect Josh Christensen back on back on June 19.