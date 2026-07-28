College Football's No. 5 EDGE Recruit Makes Decision That Shakes Up Two National Powers
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Four-star defensive end Darieon Prescott has just ended a battle between three of the strongest powers on the recruiting trail this summer.
Prescott committed to Notre Dame on Monday, choosing the Fighting Irish over Oregon and Texas A&M.
Where does Prescott rank in the class of 2028?
Rivals slots Prescott as the No. 5 defensive end, No. 1 prospect from Illinois and the No. 18 overall prospect on its industry rankings for the class of 2028.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder logged 65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight pass breakups, a trio of forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries in his sophomore season at Bolingbrook High School. Prescott has also ran in the 200-meter dash for Bolingbrook's track team as a freshman.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports called Prescott a "budding edge player with exceptional physical features that should give defensive coordinators multiple deployment options" and noted his ability to "beat blocks with his get-off and snap anticipation" in an evaluation from May.
How does Prescott's commitment impact Notre Dame?
Prescott marks the first blue-chip commitment of the Fighting Irish's 2028 class. Kicker Owen Davies committed to Notre Dame on June 10, and the Fighting Irish picked up a legacy commitment from safety Andre Jones on June 22.
Much of Notre Dame's success in the 2027 cycle stems from recruiting high-level talent along the defensive line. The Fighting Irish recruited three blue-chip defensive end prospects to their 2027 class, one of which is a five-star prospect in Abraham Sesay. Prescott's commitment allows for Notre Dame to maintain that strength into the class of 2028.
Additionally, Prescott's decision is a reassertion of Notre Dame's dominance when it comes to recruiting Chicago and surrounding areas. Three of the Fighting Irish's blue-chip commits in the class of 2027 play for Catholic schools around Chicago.
Impact of Prescott's decision on Oregon and Texas A&M
Texas A&M rode the momentum from its strong start with the class of 2027 last fall into the spring and summer months.
The Aggies landed three commitments from blue-chip defensive ends in the 2027 cycle, including one from five-star Zyron Forstall. Texas A&M's sole 2028 commitment is from Chance Archangel, a four-star prospect from Louisiana and the No. 24 defensive end in the class.
Oregon is still on the hunt for its first 2028 commitment. One of the Ducks' two five-star commitments in the class of 2027 came from defensive end Rashad Streets on April 3; Streets is the No. 7 defensive end in the class. The only other defensive end commit came from in-state three-star prospect Josh Christensen back on back on June 19.
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Tucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network. He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.Follow TuckerHarlin