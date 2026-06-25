College Football's No. 2 WR Faces New Twist as Three National Powers Make Their Move

The race is on for college football’s marquee programs to make a good impression for one of the very best wide receivers on the market this upcoming cycle, and while one SEC powerhouse has recently made a move, another has suddenly entered the picture.

Five-star, No. 2 ranked wide receiver Monshun Sales is currently listening to pitches from some of the biggest programs in the country, with two Big Ten schools and a pair of SEC insurgents looking to make their case for a very blue-chip target.

Texas moves into the picture

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

One relatively new contender involved with Sales is Texas, as Steve Sarkisian and his staff have made the wide receiver a priority target in an effort to pair him with another Longhorn commit who ranks as America’s top receiver this cycle.

“We can also talk about Texas being a potential threat to come in late to steal [Sales’] commitment when he’s ready to lock it in,” Rivals recruiting insider Sam Spiegelman said of the Longhorns’ desire to prolong the process to their advantage.

That effort comes as Texas is pulling out all the stops to retain the commitment of Easton Royal, the No. 1 ranked wideout in the country who remains a Longhorns pledge, but is expectedly getting serious attention from other schools, namely LSU.

One factor to keep an eye on? Royal himself recently said publicly that his commitment to Texas would be strengthened if the school could also land Sales, with whom Royal has stated that he would like to play in the future.

Lane Kiffin is still involved

LSU has made no secret about wanting to get in the Monshun Sales sweepstakes, hosting the wide receiver for a visit to Baton Rouge in mid-June, according to reports.

But that wasn’t the first time Sales took LSU into consideration, as he previously met with the Tigers program back during the Brian Kelly regime, and his interest hasn’t budged since the Kiffin handover.

Don’t count out the Big Ten

Still firmly in play for the Indianapolis product are Ohio State and Indiana.

Still a consistent, top-tier contender with a strong emphasis on wide receiver development even after Brian Hartline’s departure, the Buckeyes hosted Sales during this summer evaluation period, highlighting their recent, unmatched track record of producing uber-elite NFL wideouts.

Indiana has also maintained a close and enduring relationship with Sales, leveraging proximity to his family and home, and the program’s recent barnstorming two-year run of success after Curt Cignetti led a historic 16-0 national championship run in 2025.

A very elite WR hopeful

Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whoever does get Sales’ commitment will get one of the two or three most elite pass catching stars coming out of high school in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

When taking an industry weighted average of national recruiting opinion, Sales is currently considered as the No. 2 wide receiver in the country right now, with 247Sports analysts naming him the No. 1 target in America.

Arguably no other 2027 wideout has more potential upside, given Sales’ unique combination of size and proven straight line speed.

Sales fits the image of a modern boundary playmaker at wide receiver, blending length and vertical explosive power with the ability to separate on downfield routes and win battles in contested situations against defenders.

(Rivals)