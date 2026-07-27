College Football's No. 7 LB Recruit Snubs Five Programs in Major Announcement

Four-star prospect Tysir Young became one of the first few linebackers in the class of 2028 to announce a college commitment on Sunday.

Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Young committed to Alabama over five other programs, many of which were in the Big Ten.

Where does Young rank in the class of 2028?

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is the No. 7 linebacker prospect, No. 1 prospect from Delaware and No. 109 overall prospect in the class of 2028 on Rivals' industry rankings.

Young finished his sophomore season at Middletown High School with 86 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles on defense. He earned All-State honors at defensive end and tight end, and he helped Middletown to a second consecutive state championship victory.

Impact of Young's commitment on Alabama's 2028 recruiting class

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) and linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (42) tackle Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the 2026 Rose Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Crimson Tide is up to seven total 2028 commitments after Young's decision, and he marks the third linebacker commitment for the Crimson Tide in the cycle. Three-star linebacker Dustin Henry committed to Alabama on June 1, and in-state prospect Ryquan Butler followed suit on July 7.

Alabama is invested in the recruitment of several other 2028 linebacker prospects. The Crimson Tide is among the heavier favorites in the recruitment of four of the top 14 linebackers in the class, including a battle with Auburn to keep No. 2 linebacker Nehemiah McCary within state borders.

What Big Ten powers were hoping to add Young to their 2028 classes?

Rutgers received more visits from Young than any of his other six finalists. Young would have been the Scarlet Knights' first blue-chip commit in two classes, and the first blue-chip linebacker commit since Emmanuel Walker in the class of 2022.

Ohio State and Oregon were more distant contenders in Young's recruitment. The Buckeyes and Ducks are still searching for their first linebacker commits in the 2028 cycle, but both hold a pair of blue-chip commitments at the position in their 2027 classes.

Georgia and Miami were invested in Young's recruitment

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gets grabbed by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs and Hurricanes received a visit apiece from Young in the months prior to his commitment. Young visited Miami for its game against NC State on November 15, 2025 and Georgia for a spring practice on March 14.

Both Georgia and Miami have reeled in a pair of linebacker prospects to their 2027 classes, although Miami's haul is stronger. The Hurricanes hold a pair of top-20 linebacker commitments from AJ Randle and Noah Glover, while the Bulldogs only hold one top-20 linebacker commit in Joakim Gouda.