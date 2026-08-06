College Football's No. 8 Recruit Announces Top Nine Programs

Ahead of the 2026 season, one of the top national recruits in the class of 2028 provided some definition in his list of potential college choices. Some top 2028 recruits are already making commitments. Maryland defensive line prospect Tyzon Swann isn't that far along, but he recently reported to On3's Hayes Fawcett that he has nine top schools in the battle for his recruitment. Both some surprising schools were included and some other surprising omissions were notable.

Just a sophomore in high school now, Swann is reported at between 6' 3 1/2" and 6' 5" and between 250 and 265 pounds. The standout athlete is currently ranked as the No. 8 national recruit in his class by both On3/Rivals and ESPN. Rivals places Swann as the second-best defensive line prospect in the nation, while ESPN ranks him top at his position.

Swann's Top Schools

Auburn coach Alex Golesh seems to be gaining ground in the recruitment of 2028 standout Tyson Swann. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swann listed nine top schools to Fawcett. Auburn, currently slated for a second unofficial visit from Swann in September, made the list of finalists. Among the other schools that Swann has unofficially visited that have earned spots in his ranking of top schools are Ohio State, Maryland, and Florida. Swann visited all three unofficially in June, shortly after an unofficial visit to Auburn.

But five top schools in the race for Swann haven't received unofficial visits from the recruit, according to the information from On3/Rivals. Those schools are LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA, and USC.

The biggest surprise in Swann's list might be one team missing. Penn State received a couple of early unofficial visits from Swann and was part of his June itinerary. In fact, On3's expert picks have Penn State as a mild favorite in Swann's recruitment, with 20% of the picks going to the Nittany Lions. But Penn State is conspicuously missing from Swann's top school list.

Potential Favorites for Swann?

Admittedly, for a 2028 recruit, the path to commitment could be lengthy... and of course, the path to signing day will likely be even longer. But there are some reasons to see favorites in Swann's recruitment.

Auburn is second in the predictions logged by On3 and with the Tigers having been one of Swann's recent visits and already being settled for another visit in the fall, Auburn seems to be one school with plenty of momentum. Ohio State and Florida are two schools which have each already logged multiple unofficial visits from Swann, which could also be a sign. The Buckeyes are third in On3's prediction rankings.

The battle for Swann figures to be competitive, but at least the prospect himself has given the race a bit of definition.