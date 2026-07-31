Elite College Football QB Recruit Stuns Two SEC Powers With Major Announcement

The first domino of Clemson's 2028 recruiting class fell on Thursday night, and it fell hard on two SEC programs that thought they had a real shot.

Four-star quarterback Trace Hawkins of Calhoun, Georgia committed to Clemson, picking Dabo Swinney and the Tigers over LSU and Vanderbilt. Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett broke the news for Rivals, posting that Hawkins chose Clemson and celebrated with a simple message.

"AGTG!! GO TIGERS," Hawkins wrote.

Trace Hawkins commits to Clemson over LSU and Vanderbilt

Hawkins is ranked as the No. 20 quarterback in the 2028 class and sits around No. 294 nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 38 recruit in the state of Georgia, one of the deepest talent states in the country. The 6-foot-1 passer threw for 2,442 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions as a sophomore at Calhoun High School last season, and added 159 yards and three scores on the ground.

He becomes the first player to publicly pledge to Clemson in the 2028 cycle, which makes him the foundation piece Swinney's staff will build the rest of the class around. Hawkins pointed to his bond with quarterbacks coach Tajh Boyd and offensive coordinator Chad Morris as the deciding factor.

BREAKING: Class of 2028 QB Trace Hawkins has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 190 QB chose the Tigers over Vanderbilt and LSU



“AGTG!! GO TIGERS🐅”https://t.co/MuLN6hnODr pic.twitter.com/apQLdvINvd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 30, 2026

"My relationship with Coach Boyd and Coach Morris was very big and very tight," Hawkins said. "Coach Boyd's experience was big. The first time I went there, he helped me through this process because he went through it."

Hawkins also liked what he saw from Clemson's approach to young quarterbacks, noting that freshman Tait Reynolds is already competing for real snaps.

"Yeah, seeing Tait Reynolds compete early shows they give everyone a chance," Hawkins said. "That makes it more interesting because you know you can come in and compete."

What the miss means for LSU football, Lane Kiffin

Here is where this gets interesting, because Hawkins does not play a down for anyone until 2028. His decision has zero effect on this fall. It says a lot, though, about where two SEC programs stand in a quarterback race that is only getting more crowded.

Start with LSU. Lane Kiffin took over in Baton Rouge this offseason, and his staff moved early on Hawkins, offering him back in January around the same time Clemson did. Losing him is not a crisis. The Tigers already have a highly rated passer in the 2027 class in Peyton Houston, and Kiffin is not slowing down at the position for 2028.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, seen here, surely saying something insightful at SEC Media Days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has offered Virginia Beach four-star Anthony Turner, a 6-foot-5 dual-threat ranked as a top-16 quarterback in the class, and the staff is lining up fall visits for a pair of top-10 signal-callers, with Josiah Boys among the names on the board. Kiffin builds his offense around whoever fits it, and he made that clear at SEC Media Days.

"I believe you build a system based off of where you are," Kiffin said.

For a coach still setting his own roster template at LSU, missing on Hawkins simply pushes more attention onto Turner and the other arms already circled on Kiffin's list.

How the loss affects Vanderbilt, Clark Lea

Vanderbilt is the more surprising name in this race, and that is the whole point of what Clark Lea is doing in Nashville.

A few years ago, the Commodores would not have been a finalist for a Georgia four-star at all. Coming off a 10-win season and a program-changing run with Diego Pavia, Lea now recruits quarterbacks who take his calls seriously.

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (2), a former five-star recruit, will likely take up the mantle for the Commodores in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt already showed it can win a big quarterback battle by flipping five-star Jared Curtis from Georgia in the 2026 cycle. Missing on Hawkins does not undo that momentum, but it does show the Commodores still have to fight above their historical weight to land a passer against Clemson and the SEC.

When Lea talked about replacing Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia at SEC Media Days, he did not pitch a single savior at quarterback or pretend to know what might come next.

"The truth is none of us know the story yet," Lea said.