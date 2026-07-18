College Football’s No. 1 WR Recruit Suddenly Projected to Flip to SEC Powerhouse

All of the top 30 wide receivers in the 2027 college football recruiting class have made their commitments official, but the most important name on that list could end up being the biggest flip in the country if Lane Kiffin can get his way.

Easton Royal, the consensus five-star and No. 1 ranked wide receiver prospect in the nation, has been on the books as a pledge to one SEC powerhouse, but another just might have the final advantage in getting him to defect in the very near future.

He’s a Longhorn. For now.

Brother Martin (LA) wide receiver Easton Royal is the top-ranked commitment among all SEC recruits. | @easton_3k/X

Royal is still technically a Texas commitment, as he has been since late November of last year, but he has kept his recruitment open and been willing to listen to other offers.

And now, facing relentless attention from another high-profile school in the SEC, and one closer to home for the Brother Martin (La.) product, a new expert prediction forecasts that Royal will not be a Longhorn for much longer.

Royal is now favored to flip to LSU and sign with Lane Kiffin’s 2027 recruiting class with an overwhelming 86 percent likelihood, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine metrics, and veteran insider Steve Wiltfong concurs with that assessment.

“Momentum has been steadily building around Baton Rouge since Lane Kiffin was hired,” Wiltfong noted, adding there is a “lot of confidence regarding LSU’s position.”

LSU has been aggressive

A five-star wide receiver recruit shared a photo with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin on social media. | @easton_3k/X

Kiffin and his staff, including wide receivers coach George McDonald, have a strong track record in developing NFL-caliber players at the position, and quickly made flipping Royal from Texas a high priority on their recruiting checklist this cycle.

Royal has stated that Kiffin is in regular contact with him and has built a serious relationship, with he, McDonald, and Ed Orgeron offering advice on how to improve technical aspects of his game and how he would fit in the Tigers’ offense going forward.

LSU has taken advantage of the attention and momentum of hiring Kiffin away from Ole Miss this offseason, building a formidable NIL treasury with which to help the program lure high-profile commitments away from other programs, and Royal tops that list.

Royal’s defection would hurt Texas

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For most of this cycle, Royal was considered the most consequential recruit that the Longhorns were able to bring on, and he recently emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class, according to an adjusted industry-weighted average of expert opinion this summer.

The addition of No. 1 cornerback John Meredith to the Longhorns’ rotation is still enough to cushion any loss of prestige or serious fall Texas would suffer in the national rankings as a result of a Royal decommitment, but his loss would still hurt.

Especially in the wake of No. 2 national wide receiver Monshun Sales’ recent decision to spurn the Longhorns in favor of national champion Indiana, where he became its first-ever five-star pledge.

Texas had built astonishing late momentum to grab Sales away from the hometown Hoosiers, but ultimately couldn’t close the deal, and now the prospect of losing their hold on a blue-chip target they actually do have in Royal is a development Steve Sarkisian would rather not entertain.

(Rivals)